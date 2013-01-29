Hairtrade Introduces L'Oreal Professionnel Into Weekly Deal

Hairtrade is offering customers a weekly deal with a massive discount each week.

Hairtrade, the UK's leading retailer of hair extensions, clip in hair extensions, hair care and beauty products is featuring a top hair or beauty brand each week with a huge discount for a limited time.

Each week a different product will be featured, whether it is styling products, shampoo, hair treatments or cosmetics. There will be up to 40% off the original RRP price, giving customers the chance to pick up some of the most wanted products of the season at a fraction of the price.

This week's deal sees the introduction of L'Oreal Professionnel to the weekly deal promotion, with its popular Serie Expert Absolut Repair Cellular Thermo Cell Cream.

Featuring Amidocell technology, the Thermo Cell Cream replenishes very damaged hair and protects it from heat styling damage. Activated by heat, it helps to repair and protect the hair fibre and make blow drying easier.

Enriched with ceramided and starch molecules, the heat encourages the formula to lock in actives, for hair that feels silky and looks shiny with increased protection.

Keven Kou, Managing Director at Hairtrade commented, “We always look to giving something back to our customers so we decided to choose some of the most popular items and discount them each week. Our deals tend to sell out very quickly as they are popular items in the industry at the moment. Recently we discount the Tangle Teezer and it sold out with a couple of hours so we released a further number to keep up with the demand.”

Deals in the past have also included the ever popular Moroccanoil treatment, Clynol styling products and St Tropez false tan to name a few.

Customers are advised to check back each week to be first to get the deal and also to register their email addresses to be updated with the Weekly Deal products.

Customers can also go to the Weekly Deal section at Hairtrade.com to view the upcoming hair care deals.

About Hairtrade:

Established in 2005, Hairtrade (owned by I&K International Limited) is now one of the leading distributors of online hair care and beauty products across the UK and Europe. Hairtrade provides a wide range of hair extensions (http://www.hairtrade.com/ ), hair care products and hair electrical brands.

Hairtrade provides a wide range of 100% human hair extensions mainly, human hair weaves, I&K clip in Hair Extensions and pre-bonded hair and European hair extensions. Among its top brands are I&K 100% Human Hair and Remy Hair, Top Model and Jessica Simpson hair. In addition to its 100% human hair extensions the company also provides synthetic hair extensions, wigs, hairpieces, hair extensions accessories and tools, as well as an extensive range of hair care products from brands such as Tigi, Loreal, Schwarzkopf, Goldwell, Matrix, Fudge, Keune, Sexy Hair and many more.

