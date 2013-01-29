Walker Tipps & Malone PLC Team Up with the Nashville Rescue Mission to Help Those in Need in Middle Tennessee

Walker Tipps & Malone, PLC, a litigation firm in Nashville, TN, is pairing up with the Nashville Rescue Mission, a local nonprofit, to raise money for the homeless population in Nashville. WTM is launching a social media campaign in which each new Facebook like on the firm's Facebook page will result in a $1 donation to the charity.

Walker Tipps & Malone, PLC, a boutique litigation firm located in Nashville, Tennessee, recently has paired up with the Nashville Rescue Mission, a nonprofit organization that raises money and offers services for the homeless population in the Nashville area. WTM plans to launch a social media campaign that will provide for the less fortunate in Nashville as well as increase its following on social accounts.

The campaign itself is fairly simple. For every new “like” the firm receives on its Facebook page throughout the duration of the campaign, it will make a $1 donation to the Nashville Rescue Mission. The campaign has the potential to make a strong, positive impact on the large homeless population in the Nashville area, particularly during the cold winter months, when occupancy moves beyond the 100% mark.

The campaign will start this Friday, January 25th, and will last for one month. Walker Tipps & Malone's goal is to receive 1000 likes on their Facebook page, which would result in a $1000 donation to the Nashville Rescue Mission. According to the Nashville Rescue Mission, $2.26 is all it takes to change a life.

“The Nashville Rescue Mission reaches out to the least fortunate of our community, providing nearly 700,000 meals, 300,000 nights of safe sleep, a life-recovery program, opportunities to secure GED's, and many other life skills,” said R. Lynn Bogle, Chief Development Officer at the Nashville Rescue Mission. “We are very grateful to be partnering with WTM, who is demonstrating the same values by launching this campaign and giving back to those in need."

To contribute to the Nashville Rescue Mission, you can visit and “like” Walker Tipps & Malone's Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/WalkerTippsMalone, and/or contribute directly through the Nashville Rescue Mission's website at: http://www.nashvillerescuemission.org/donate/.

About Walker Tipps & Malone, PLC

Walker Tipps & Malone, PLC is a litigation firm in Nashville, Tennessee, specializing in civil and criminal litigation. Designated as one of the top litigation firms in Chambers U.S.A., America's Leading Lawyers for Business, Walker Tipps & Malone employs top attorneys and serves a wide range of clients from individuals to corporations. Its attorneys have experience practicing before federal and state courts at all appellate levels. The firm also represents its clients in administrative matters before federal and state agencies. Walker Tipps & Malone was founded in January 2000 and has since been recognized as a “Highly Recommended Firm” in Tennessee in Benchmark Litigation, The Definitive Guide to America's Leading Litigation Firms and Attorneys.

About Nashville Rescue Mission

The Nashville Rescue Mission is a “Christ-centered community dedicated to helping the hungry, homeless and hurting,” and its mission is “to restore hope and transform lives by offering programs that focus on spiritual growth, education, employment and life-recovery.” The organization offers men's programs, women's programs, and emergency services. All of these programs are aimed at helping people overcome life-threatening issues by providing food, shelter, counseling, and training services.

