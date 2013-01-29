Waterfront Properties Encourages Residents To 'CELLebrate' on Feb. 2, 2013

The upcoming community-outreach event will showcase Scripps Florida and its team of Jupiter-based scientists.

The first floor of The Gardens Mall will serve as the “laboratory” for this year's Scripps Florida “CELLebrate Science” event.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature a day's worth of demonstrations and hands-on activities for adults, as well as children. The family-friendly festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2, 2013.

Scientists at Scripps Florida will be onhand to talk to curious youths and inquisitive parents about the research and breakthroughs taking place at the new facility in Jupiter, near Abacoa. Exciting exhibits, short seminars, chemistry experiments, microscope displays and an array of other interesting presentations will line the lower level of the mall.

Among the highlights:

“Insights from the Lab” offers an assortment of 15-minute talks by Scripps Florida scientists that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon, and again at 1 p.m. The TED-style talks will cover everything from the inner workings of the brain to the a cure for the flu, and will be presented by the Department of Neuroscience, the Department of Metabolism and Aging, the Department of Cancer Biology, the Department of Infectious Diseases, the Department of Chemistry.

“Education at Scripps” aims to pursue the training of the next generation of Scripps Florida scientists, which is an integral part of the overall mission of The Scripps Research Institute. The training targets not only graduate and undergraduate students, but also children in local schools, including Jupiter High School near The Loxahatchee Club and Palm Beach Gardens Community High School near BallenIsles. Summer interns from 2011 will be at the event to answer questions and offer information.

“Chemistry at Scripps,” “Disease Biology,” “Inner Life of a Cell,” “Model Organisms,” “Technology and Automation” and “The Science of Safety” will round out the day. “Chemistry at Scripps” is sure to be a crowd-getter, with exploding hydrogen, smoking liquid nitrogen and other strange leaking gases. A laboratory glove box will give visitors the opportunity to insert their hands into the contraption and move around objects.

Waterfront Properties and Club Communities considers Scripps Florida to be an asset to the northern Palm Beach County area and a draw for new residents.

For information about “CELLebrate Science,” call Scripps Florida at 561-228-2000. For information about Waterfront Properties, call Thomson at 561-746-7272.

