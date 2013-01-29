Réviance® San Jose Announces New Minimally Invasive Laser Neck Lift

As a part of Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center's commitment to non-invasive facial rejuvenation, Réviance® is proud to announce the Laser Neck Lift in San Jose. San Jose patients can now have their neck and face rejuvenated under local anesthesia, and enjoy a greatly reduced recovery time.

As a part of Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center's commitment to non-invasive facial rejuvenation, Réviance® is proud to announce the Laser Neck Lift in San Jose. San Jose patients can now have their neck and face rejuvenated under local anesthesia, and enjoy a greatly reduced recovery time. For patients that may not be ready for a traditional San Jose Facelift, the less-invasive laser neck lift can treat jowls and sagging skin around the lower face and neck without undergoing the full surgical procedure.

Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center focuses on facial plastic surgery and non-invasive or less-invasive techniques to achieve amazing results. Designed as an alternative to a traditional facelift, the San Jose Laser Neck Lift uses laser technology and tiny incisions to tighten the skin around the lower face and neck. The procedure is done under local anesthesia, and can typically be performed in approximately an hour. By using small incisions and laser technology, the Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeons at Réviance® are able to achieve amazing results, while patients benefit from reduced downtime and recovery.

The Laser Neck Lift San Jose is just one of the many less-invasive and non-invasive facial rejuvenation procedures offered at Réviance®. In fact, many patients are so happy with their results, they also have the San Jose Laser Eyelid Lift to restore a more youthful and alert facial appearance. By focusing on removing fine lines and wrinkles, the less-invasive and non-invasive facial procedures restore a more youthful overall appearance without the downtime and recovery typically associated with traditional plastic surgery.

“As more patients look for the newest techniques and procedures for facial rejuvenation, Réviance® understands the importance of delivering the newest and most effective procedures and techniques,” explains Dr. Vish Banthia. “By focusing efforts on less-invasive and non-surgical techniques, we are able to deliver amazing results, while also minimizing the discomfort and recovery time for the patient.”

Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center, in San Jose, CA incorporates both surgical and non-surgical techniques to rejuvenate each patient's appearance. Schedule a Free Consultation with the Board Certified plastic surgeons at Réviance® to see if the laser neck lift might be right for you.

About Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center: Réviance® Surgeons are highly trained, Board-Certified, and have mastered the art of minimally invasive rejuvenation. Using the most state-of-the-art technologies, the Board Certified Plastic Surgeons at Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center have performed thousands of minimally invasive, age-defying procedures. Conveniently located in San Jose, CA, Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center provides a comfortable, private environment in a boutique style setting.

Réviance® Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Center

2880 Stevens Creek Blvd.

Suite 240

San Jose, California 95128

Phone: (800)444-FACE (3223)

