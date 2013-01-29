BackgroundFee.com Taking New Steps To Address Customer Concerns

Finding new ways to increase customer satisfaction is a company priority.

BackgroundFee.com has started a program to reach out to customers who may have had problems with the company in the past, they announced today.

“We realized that not all of our customers with problems were coming to us directly,” said company spokesman John Fraser. “So, while we thought we were doing a good job, there were some mistakes made. It's time for us to fix that as quickly as possible.”

Their process will include going online and seeking out people who have been confused by their products, services or fees, and engaging with them directly in order to solve their problems as quickly as possible.

“We don't want to simply be a phone bank that people call when they're frustrated,” Fraser said. “We want to actively engage with our customers to solve their problems, even if they have yet to contact us.”

Fraser said that software glitches caused some customer service problems recently, and the company is concerned that customers won't call back now that the problem has been rectified.

“These people are likely to vent their frustration online, and I understand that,” Fraser said. “This is why we are going to move forward, find these people ourselves, and solve their questions and concerns as quickly as we can.”

This process will include daily web searches as well as a massive social media campaign to engage with customers, Fraser said.

“We will do everything we can to make things right,” Fraser said. “We want every customer to be happy with their experience with us.”

