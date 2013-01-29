ArchiveFee.Com Introduces Gamification As Part Of Their Customer Service Training Program

Company believes cutting-edge training will improve their customer service.

ArchiveFee.com has decided to launch a gamification program in order to make sure that customers get the highest level of customer service possible, the company announced today.

“Recent market research shows that gamification training can increase customer service levels by over 200 percent,” said company spokesman John Fraser. “We believe that we would not be living up to customer expectations if we didn't incorporate it into our training program.”

Gamification is a new type of training that has become popular in the customer service industry. Under gamification, employees take turns playing customers and customer service representatives. Points are given to employees playing customers who can come up with the most hard-to-solve problems, and points are also given to customer service representatives who find ways to solve the problem as quickly and effectively as possible.

“What our research has shown is that by making the training both fun and competitive, customer service people learn to think outside the box and come up with new solutions,” Fraser said. “Every study we've looked at has shown us that it's the most effective form of customer service training available right now.”

Beyond helping customer service people learn new skills, gamification also builds a sense of teamwork within the company, Fraser said, and helps employees find ways to tackle challenges together.

“The goal is to make customer service as flexible and intuitive as possible,” Fraser said. “This helps people anticipate problems before they occur so that they already have the skills and flexibility to handle them in the most effective way possible.”

Gamification training will be an ongoing process at ArchiveFee.com, Fraser said.

“We hope to find ways to make the game progressively harder so that we can meet any and all challenges thrown our way.”

