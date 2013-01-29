MyInfo1.com Launches New Software Solution To Enhance The Customer Service Experience

Software will target callers to the most experienced customer service representatives.

MyInfo1.com has developed proprietary software to provide consumers with high level customer support at their call center, company officials said.

“Having people simply call a number and get routed to a random customer service representative is an old, outdated business model,” company spokesman Josh Fraser said. “It wastes their time and ours. We decided that we had to find a better way – and we did.”

Fraser said MyInfo1.com initially tried to purchase customer service routing software from outside vendors, but gave up when they realized there was no appropriate solution available on the market.

“What we found was that software developers had products that simply created long and confusing phone trees,” Fraser said. “We know that consumers don't want to deal with that. So, we had to find something better.”

That's when the company started developing their own customer service software in-house so it would meet their exact expectations.

“It took us several months to develop the software, but now that it has been tested and launched we've seen a huge leap in consumer satisfaction,” Fraser said. “That has made it all worth it.”

The software takes basic information provided by the consumer and the automatically routes them to the most experienced customer service representative available at the time. Meanwhile, that CSR will have immediate access to the customer's records.

“This way you get someone who understands your questions and concerns and can respond to them as quickly and fairly as possible,” Fraser said.

In initial testing, the software helped reduce the time of an average customer call by 70 percent, and has shown a measurable increase in customer satisfaction.

“Sometimes if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself,” Fraser said.

About MyInfo1.com:

Thousands of warrant checks, public record checks, vehicle history reports and employment searches are conducted through MyInfo1.com daily. For more information on this customer service website, visit MyInfo1.com, call 1-866-434-4253, or contact the Customer Service Manager at josh(at)myinfo1(dot)com.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368060.htm