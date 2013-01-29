New Christie Phoenix Open Content Management System Transforms Command and Control Collaboration

Collaborate, Synthesize and Generate Fast and Accurate Decisions in Critical Situations, Regardless of Location

Christie®, a leader in command and control projection display and visualization solutions, completely redefines content management for the modern control room with the introduction of Christie® Phoenix™, an open content management system designed specifically for control room applications. A network streaming solution at its core, Christie Phoenix allows users to seamlessly access and control information, in virtually any location to collaborate, synthesize and generate fast and accurate decisions in the most critical situations. It is the ideal solution for the fast-paced command and control centers with highly mobile and dispersed workforces such as public utilities, government, security and surveillance, transportation and telecommunications, allowing them to confidently make faster and more accurate life-critical decisions in the most challenging environments.

Based on a single streaming appliance, the Christie Phoenix node, and a robust PC user software environment, Christie Phoenix systems are simple and cost effective to configure, deploy and manage, simultaneously, all from one box. Eminently flexible and scalable, Christie Phoenix nodes can be combined to create perfectly synchronized display walls of virtually any size, or can be used as a desktop processor to augment a single user's operating environment. PC software offers access and control of Christie Phoenix streams anywhere a user can connect to their network. As a network streaming device, Christie Phoenix nodes are perfectly compatible with the majority of existing network cameras and surveillance systems, as well as a number of third-party video encoders.

“Christie Phoenix opens a broad new range of options for the AV designer because it embraces the modern, mobile age of communication by breaking through the physical walls of the control room to encompass a global workplace,” said John Stark, senior director of Collaborative Visual Solutions at Christie. “It completely redefines what a control room visualization system can be. Whether used by multiple collocated participants, single offices or in the field through mobile technology, Christie Phoenix connects them all, giving them complete access and control of audio-visual content and data.”

The Christie Phoenix node is a 19-inch rack mount unit that comes standard with DVI, KVM, and audio input and output connectors, all which can be used simultaneously. A Christie Phoenix node can encode up to two and decode up to 12 high definition signals. Multiple Christie Phoenix nodes can be combined and synchronized to create a display wall of up to 128 outputs. Inputs, each up to 1920 by 1080 pixel resolution, are encoded and placed on the network - while simultaneously allowing keyboard and mouse (KVM) control of those inputs over the network –all at a very cost-effective price point. Where access to output connectors is not possible, Christie Phoenix offers software-only VNC and RDP implementations for direct access to encode, stream, control and display content.

The desktop software included with Christie Phoenix features an intuitive drag-and-drop interface that can manage content on multiple display walls simultaneously. It can also display Christie Phoenix content locally on a user's desktop while sharing content with other Christie Phoenix users across the network, all of whom can view and control the content. For AV designers, it offers ultimate flexibility, replacing complex hardware networks with a simple network overlay. Expansion is as simple as hooking up another Christie Phoenix unit, and repair is as simple as removing and replacing the unit.

“Life-critical decisions are made at the speed of information,” said Stark. “When events are unfolding rapidly, the ability of decision-makers and first responders to see, manipulate, share, and display critical information from virtually anywhere can literally be the difference between life and death. With Christie Phoenix, they can assess, contain, and resolve crises faster than ever before!”

The Christie Phoenix system is part of Christie's comprehensive control room solutions that include end-to-end video wall systems, video wall processors, high brightness LED video wall engines as well as kits for retrofitting existing walls and third-party custom displays. They can be found in such wide-ranging applications as Georgia Power, which serves 2.25 million customers; New York City's NASDAQ MarketSite; South Korea's busy city of Siheung UTIS; the Dallas Fusion Center, where law enforcement officials can monitor, share and analyze information with each other; the Department of Homeland Security; NASA; the U.S. Air Force; and the Mexican National Government.

Collaborative visual solutions for mission-critical monitoring

Today's control rooms go beyond traditional displaying and monitoring and Christie's collaborative visual solutions are removing boundaries and enabling expansive collaboration for many of the world's most mission-critical operations. By integrating stunning zero-maintenance displays with the power of the network, Christie is completely redefining the control room space, and setting the stage for an increasingly distributed control room environment. Across every sector in business, commerce and government, Christie is raising the bar beyond today's stringent control room requirements.

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, designs, builds and installs customized projection display solutions. Christie® delivers turn-key solutions for sophisticated virtual reality systems, simulation training systems and control room environments including high-resolution power walls, multi-sided immersive environments, curved screen displays, domed simulation and multi-projector arrays. Industries and organizations that rely on Christie range from government agencies to oil and gas, aerospace to entertainment, and manufacturing and design to pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit http://www.christiedigital.com.

