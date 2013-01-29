Goldspan Resources Appoints New Officers & Directors

Goldspan Appoints New Officers & Directors

Goldspan Resources, Inc. (OTC BB:GSPN) has appointed a new Board of Directors and Officers. Goldspan has received the resignations of Robert W. George II, Director and President; James McLaughlin, Director and Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer; and David Saykally, Director and Secretary; and appointed new Directors and Officers as follows:

Phillip L. Allen – Director and President

Iain Stewart, Ph.D. – Director and Corporate Secretary, Treasurer & Acting CFO

Robert Carey – Director and Vice President of Marketing

Ron Ruby - Director

David Hedderly-Smith, PhD, remains with the company as Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Board and Director.

Mr. Allen is President and Founder of Strategic Development Partners, a capital consulting firm targeting start-up and development stage companies seeking funding, strategic development planning and marketing assistance. He has, for over two decades, provided leadership to start-up companies as a senior management, founder or consultant and has been involved at the senior management or consulting levels of a number of hi-tech companies that he facilitated taking public through reverse mergers.

Dr. Stewart, a physicist by training, brings 32 years of progressive technical and management experience deploying voice, data & broadband capabilities worldwide over a variety of media including wireless, fiber, cable and power-line. Early in his career he designed and coded mainframe operating system software and data communications protocols. More recently he has been lead architect and technical project manager for deployments in the U.S., Europe and the Far East involving fiber, digital cellular, 4G and broadband wireless and has led business case analysis and funding procurement with GE Capital, Bank of America, and Blackstone Associates for multi-million dollar projects.

Mr. Carey, a strategic consultant and principal partner for several startup projects for which he has raised several million dollars, has helped pioneer new technologies in heavy metal extraction and waste cleanup. He has been instrumental in devising creative solutions to help clients worldwide to avoid costly missteps and has a network of current and former clients whom he continues to support. Early in his career, he gained valuable experience at a Wall Street brokerage where he honed his skills in evaluating new opportunities in the high-tech arena.

Mr. Ruby has over 20 years of experience in the heavy equipment industry. He and his team at ETI Equipment and Trucks of Loveland, CO, have taken ETI from a small, local equipment dealer to a company that has repeat customers across the United States and in all corners of the world

Dr. Hedderly-Smith, a consulting geologist with 40 years of experience in the minerals industry, was previously an officer and director of Goldspan in 2009-2010 and re-joined the executive team again in 2012 in light of the Company's continued goal for locating desirable gold resources, developing feasible mining plans and ultimately commencing mining operations. He has worked extensively throughout Alaska, the Western United States and Western Canada as a consultant to major and junior mining and energy companies, Alaskan native corporations, and governmental entities on base and precious metal, uranium, specialty metal, coal, tar sands and water projects.

Goldspan's management and stockholders wish to thank Mr. George, Mr. McLaughlin, and Mr. Saykally, for their service to the company.

No stock exchange or Securities Commission has approved nor disapproved the statements in this release. Any statements that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may affect actual events or results materially. These include, but are not limited to the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing to further its current and future business strategies; the Company's historical lack of profitability; the effects of business and economic conditions generally; and, other risks associated with a development stage company. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10368005.htm