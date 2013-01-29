Irish Jewelry Retailer 'Celtic Promise' Scouts New Designer Talent at Ireland's Creative Expo

Leading online Irish jewelry store CelticPromise.com starts the new year with a search for new design talent at Showcase Ireland, Ireland's biggest creative expo.

Ireland's leading new online jewelry store 'Celtic Promise' has started 2013 with a search for new and exciting Irish jewelry designers at Ireland's biggest trade show - Showcase Ireland - held in Dublin earlier this month. With strong end of year sales in 2012, Celtic Promise aims to capitalize on their customers' desire to seek out quality, heirloom designs over throw-away fashion jewelry.

"Our priority is to seek out and find beautifully crafted heritage jewelry with a contemporary twist", says Celtic Promise co-founder Siofra Hill. "Showcase Ireland is the perfect forum to meet some of Ireland's most exciting new jewelry designers".

With designs inspired by Ireland's artistic and cultural past, the already company profiles twelve of Ireland's leading designers including Martina Hamilton (Sligo), Brian De Staic (Kerry), Rachel Swan (Dublin) and Breda Haugh (Dublin), and aims to connect customers to Ireland's exciting contemporary culture. "I was really inspired by new designs and goldsmiths at this year's fair" Hill adds. "We are currently speaking with a number of new designers from the show that we believe will connect with our existing customer base, both of Irish and international heritage".

The store's core aim is to create a place to promote the talents of Irish jewelry designers to a wider international audience, and to showcase fine Celtic jewelry and designer Irish jewerly usually found only in exclusive design stores and local Irish craft fairs. CelticPromise.com aims to distinguish itself from dated competitor sites by taking a fresh angle on an ancient Irish craft, and by representing a more contemporary and modern Ireland.

You can expect to find a wide variety of jewelry on the site, including wedding and engagement rings, men's cufflinks, dainty necklaces and more elaborate statement pieces. Anything you find will be representative of the founders' Irish heritage, which is the premise upon which the company is building the Celtic Promise brand.

Discover more at CelticPromise.com.

About Celtic Promise

Founded in 2010, online retailer Celtic Promise was started by Irish born entrepreneur Siofra Hill. The website CelticPromise.com promotes the talents of Irish jewelry designers to an International audience. With a product offering of over 700 traditional Celtic jewelry and contemporary Irish jewelry products, Celtic Promise has quickly become one of the leading Irish jewelry companies selling online in the US and Internationally.

