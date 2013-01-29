WhitePages.us.org Reviews Customer Service Techniques and Shares a New Way to Contact the Company

WhitePages.us.org customer service has become more available to their clients through emailing the Customer Service Manager directly.

Company officials at WhitePages.us.org have announced that their customer service has become more readily available to their clients. By emailing the website's Customer Service Manager directly, users can come in contact with a company professional in order to get all of their questions answered and problems solved.

WhitePages.us.org Customer Service Manager Josh Fraser invites all consumers of their phone lookup services to email him at josh(at)whitepages(dot)us(dot)org. Mr. Fraser will be available on weekdays to handle all customer service mail.

Josh Fraser shared his excitement in being able to offer the company's customers such a personal experience: "I look forward to handling all the customer service emails I can. I want to provide the one-on-one interaction that clients can expect from a respected company. Helping customers is my number one priority and all inquiries are welcome no matter the circumstance. I also look towards the future in which all clients will be able to get the personal WhitePages.us.org experience from our entire customer service staff."

By email Mr. Fraser, customers can get answers on almost any WhitePages.us.org question. Clients can be aided with their account logins and phone lookup reports. They can also request a refund in the event they are unhappy with services.

WhitePages.us.org wants to provide the best possible customer experience they can and hopefully this easy-to-access Customer Service Manager will provide this type of satisfaction. From phone number locating services to experienced customer service professionals, this company is sure to provide the products and care needed.

About WhitePages.us.org:

WhitePages.us.org offers a form of caller ID that can trace people and telephone numbers in North America. Customers can either enter a landline phone number and find out who has called, or they can enter a person's name and get their telephone information.

