FamilyHistory.us.org Observes New Customer Service Trends and Responds with Social Media Management

Recently more than ever, clients have been turning to social media as a way to contact customer service. Through these social networks, customers feel they can reach a company representative and get the help they need. FamilyHistory.us.org embraces this new trend in customer service and looks to provide the support their users need.

FamilyHistory.us.org now maintains new accounts of Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus so that their customers can connect with them more easily online. Through these social networks the company hope to help get to the 100 percent satisfaction mark in their sales.

Customer Service Manager, Josh Fraser, shared the company's thoughts: "Of course social media is a growing factor in any business but with FamilyHistory.us.org we want to take the next step in customer service. Users can message or comment on any of our profiles in order to get help with family records, account logins or even request a refund."

Through their commitment to social media, FamilyHistory.us.org will pave the way for other customer service departments in the family records industry. A family history report is important to relations looking for long lost family members or to look up their own history in the event of a background check. Learning what is on one's background check can help new job opportunities flourish.

The company expects that they will begin other social media accounts in order to cater to all customers on the Internet. With so many different outlets, FamilyHistory.us.org would like to be easily found on all corners on the Web.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367828.htm