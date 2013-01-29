A New Gadget Brings Gardening Indoors

Intelligent Hydroponics presents a new green gadget that allows busy urbanites, amateur gardeners and keen cooks to grow their own indoors all year round.

The start of 2013 has seen an incredible gadget come to the market as busy urban professionals, amateur cooks and those with zero garden space discover a new way to receive the freshest ingredients without the hard work.

The product is called the AeroGarden and it has already received rave reviews from leading TV channels and magazines. Men's Health, Channel 4 and even Paul O'Grady are amongst the fans of this new way to bring the outdoors in.

How it Works

The AeroGarden resembles a space aged egg and would suit any minimalist modern design; the product uses water, nutrients and a built-in light source to provide a near perfect growing environment. Pre-seeded pods are placed on a platform below hydroponic lights which encourages them to grow. Customers don't have to worry about having green fingers as the whole process is clean and easy, leaving some wondering why human intervention is needed at all.

Product owners simply add water every few days and ready-made nutrients every week and the AeroGarden does the rest. No matter what the weather is like outside, the AeroGarden will produce Mediterranean herbs, chillies, peppers, tomatoes or any food that requires water, heat and light to grow.

Zoe is the owner of iHydro a hydroponics shop in the seaside town of Bridlington and she is excited about bringing this modern space saving solution to her customers, she says, “We're sure this will be popular with all of our customers not just those without a garden, as it enables anyone to grow their favourite herbs and salads all year round without having to rely on the weather. It looks great too and is very easy to use, even those with perfectly manicured nails can grow their own without worrying about getting their hands dirty. We'll be selling it in store and on our website for a very competitive price along with the full starter pack so our customers can start growing their own instantly.”

This product is set to be popular with the busy urban professionals that don't have time for gardening, the residents without the space to grow their own and amateur cooks who would like more than just supermarket live herbs on their window sill.

Seed packs currently include the Chef's Salad Pack, Gourmet Herbs, Chilli Peppers, Cherry Tomatoes and the Master Gardener Kit.

A full starter pack is available from Intelligent Hydroponics UK at just £129.99.

