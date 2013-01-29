GameSim Launches New GIS Tool: Conform

Gaming, Simulation and GIS company, GameSim, launches a new GIS software product, Conform, that can provide instant views of large amounts of geospatial information.

GameSim Technologies Inc. has released “Conform” a new software product that provides unparalleled performance and ease of use for users of Geographic Information Systems (GIS) data. Conform is an innovative software product for viewing, editing and analyzing GIS information. Both new and experienced GIS users will find an entertaining, agile and deeply useful tool in Conform. The software is compatible with Windows, OS X and Linux operating systems.

“We could not be more excited to release Conform to the broad community of GIS users,” said GameSim Founder and President, Andrew Tosh. “We have been using Conform internally for years to serve our customers and are thrilled to share this exceptional tool with the world.”

Conform offers a variety of unique abilities, including an instantaneous 3D view of raw source data. Users are able to easily import large amounts of data (e.g., Shape Files, DTED, GeoTIFFs, etc.) and immediately view them in both 2D and 3D displays. Conform's performance with loading assets and rendering speed is unmatched in the current market.

GameSim's expertise in the fields of GIS, military simulation and entertainment products provided a unique background for designing and creating this tool. GameSim is continuing to develop new features for Conform, including the ability to export to Game Engine formats, which will further its strength in utilizing GIS data for entertainment and military simulation products.

To watch a demonstration video and download a trial version, visit: gamesim.com/conform/

###

Founded in 2008, GameSim is a solution-minded software company working in the Game, GIS and Modeling & Simulation Industries. GameSim has developed military training applications, in addition to commercial applications for companies including NASA, Electronic Arts and CSX. GameSim specializes in software development for games, GIS and virtual training.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367705.htm