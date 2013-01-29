A Country Hotel Wedding Package is Launched by One of the Peak District's Finest - East Lodge in Rowsley, the Most Perfect Place to Tie the Knot

'Exclusively Yours' is an invitation and proposal that simply can't be turned down it seems. East Lodge Country House Hotel in the Peak District tempts prospective life partners, with wonderful wedding packages to suit everyone's budget.

The perfect backdrop for your perfect day, East Lodge in the glorious Peak District has accolades, awards and outstanding hospitality, as well as a reputation for pure marital excellence too.

'It is one of the most romantic hotels I have ever had the privilege to run,' says David Hardman, owner of the award winning East Lodge and also the spectacular Callow Hall in Ashbourne. He is head of the Hardman family, a close knit team who lovingly pour their own hearts and emotions into creating the most perfect wedding day for their guests.

'All my family and staff are involved and work closely together, so no detail is ever missed. Nothing is ever too much trouble for our guests. No request is ever turned down if we can make it happen and if we can provide it, we will. Our sole aim is to create a wedding that will stay in a couple's hearts and minds forever. We certainly have the skills and the professionals who can take away the stress and worry of organising a wedding, but we also have the dreamlessly beautiful backdrop of our country house hotel to add to the occasion.'

The award winning luxury hotel in the heart of the Peak District countryside is offering a promise to love and cherish the lucky few who take over the entire hotel for their wonderful wedding weekend or mid week celebrations. Exclusive wedding packages are just launched for the New Year, promising hearts, flowers and a scrumptious menu to tantalise any wedding' guest's taste buds, in their triple AA rated restaurant and reception rooms . David is proud and pleased to offer a suitably decadent package to suit all tastes, with tact and diplomacy, catering to every bride and groom's budget.

'We offer the personal touch, creating the venue with perfectionism and romance, transforming our already idyllic grounds, into a winter velvet wonderland or a summer chiffon fairytale. We take on a bride and groom's ideas and we get to work immediately, making their dreams come true.'

With an already impressive accolade list from past couples and their guests, the mantelpieces and windowsills of East Lodge are adorned with cards and gifts, thankyous and touching testimonials for each and every member of David's team, proving that the promises they make are indeed kept. East Lodge Country Hotel has a very impressive past guest list, but the service will start straight from the beginning for future weddings held there too, with individual attention tailored to their guest's wishes they say.

'We invite our Romeo and Juliet's for a personal tour of the hotel and its grounds, seeing behind the scenes, breathing life into their imaginings. It is so much part of the whole wedding package,' says David, who personally shows off the hotel to future spouses, walking round the entire hotel to share in the whole process from start to happy ending. Each couple has a glimpse of their future and can have exclusive access to all the bedrooms, including the scrumptiously luxurious bridal suite with huge silver ornately decorated 4 poster bed and beautifully designed bathroom, complete with TV. East Lodge set the standard and stands out from the crowd they say.

The country house hotel so close to Chatsworth is nestling amongst spectacular Derbyshire scenery, Charming, timeless, and secluded, it's a luxurious hotel small enough to offer unrivalled personal service but large enough to enjoy a party of perfect proportions.

'We're offering the chance to a totally complete wedding package, a team of pros who listen, pamper and plan, who take the time to take care of not only you, but all your guests too.'

To make an appointment for a personal tour of either East Lodge or Callow Hall near Ashbourne, then contact David and his team directly through the website at http://www.eastlodge.com

'Trust us with your wedding and let us make your fairytale come true.'

This article was written and supplied by http://www.peakdistrictonline.co.uk, the UK's largest directory for holiday accommodation in the Peak District.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10367672.htm