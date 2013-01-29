PHS Recordsmanagement welcomes two new Regional Managers to co-ordinate operations in its facilities in Manchester and Scotland.

Outstanding customer care makes a good business into a great business and sets it aside from the competition. With this in mind, PHS Recordsmanagement recently gave itself the challenge of finding two new recruits possessing the talents required to continue its excellent, customer-focussed service as the business spreads northwards.

The necessary qualities were found in the form of two new Regional Managers, Sheena McLeod and Steve Donohue. Sheena will be taking responsibility for PHS Recordsmanagement's Scottish operations while Steve is set to look after the North of England.

Sheena McLeod will be putting to good use the sales and people management competencies she has gained from her years in the records management industry. This experience will stand her in good stead as she is given the job of expanding the facilities in Scotland while increasing the client base and ensuring existing customers continue to receive the utmost attention.

Located in East Kilbride, the Scottish site serves the Glasgow-Edinburgh belt and the wide variety of businesses located thereabouts. Sheena will be highlighting the excellent facilities available, including one of the best Microfiche scanning and document storage vaults in the UK.

Steve Donohue brings with him an excellent knowledge of facilities management and customer care, cultivated during his time in the service industry. He faces the challenge of developing the infrastructure and co-ordinating operations at PHS Recordsmanagement's Manchester location which is currently spread over two sites. This is no mean feat but with Steve's previous military training, he is certainly up to the job.

The Manchester facility provides a large amount of secure document storage capacity for businesses located on and around the M62 corridor.

National Sales Manager for PHS Recordsmanagement, Ted Reynolds says, “Sheena and Steve both possess the qualities that we know are right for PHS Recordsmanagement – excellent people skills and the drive to get things done! Our presence in the North of the UK is still fairly new but Sheena and Steve have the enthusiasm to kick start the business in these regions while continuing to fulfil our existing customers' everyday needs.”

Sheena and Steve join a very capable management team who has grown PHS Recordsmanagement's reputation as one of the leading providers of secure document storage in the UK.

