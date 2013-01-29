WUN Announces its Newest Workspace Client

WUN Systems provides technology and workspace solutions to premier workspace provider, Emerge212

WUN Systems, Inc., a workspace technology provider with offices Los Angeles, New York, Miami and Toronto recently announced the addition of its newest client, Emerge212. Emerge212 Boutique Office Space gives its clients Class A-quality office space in a turnkey solution. Ideal for small businesses, satellite offices, swing space, outsourcing, up-and-coming entrepreneurs, solo professionals, short-term disaster recovery and more, Emerge212 Boutique Office Space offers two prestigious Manhattan locations.

Dale Hersowitz from WUN Systems, Inc. says, “We couldn't be more excited and pleased to have Emerge212 as a new client and offer them the best technology available for workspaces. Emerge212 understands that the collaborative office environment is emerging as a preferred way of doing business. We're honored to provide Emerge212 with the latest workspace technology, including data, telephone systems, VoIP, WiFi, Internet, security and cloud services.”

Emerge212 provides fully furnished, fully wired, fully serviced office spaces, and a variety of suite configurations ready for immediate move-in. Additional services include pay-as-you-go Midtown conference rooms, plus coffee lounges and wet bars stocked with pick-me-ups and break-out areas with flat-screen TVs. Thanks to WUN, Emerge212 also offers a state-of-the-art technology infrastructure as well as a comprehensive menu of business services and support from on-site office concierges and IT team. “Emerge212 has a very similar business model to WUN Systems. WUN Systems understands the importance of providing clients outstanding service and value,” continues Hersowitz.

