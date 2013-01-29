Maxx, Inc. Expands Probiotic Fruit Supplement "FruitsMax" Sales Operations into Los Angeles And U.S. Region

Probiotic fruit supplement developer Maxx, Inc. is expanding its' sales operations into the Los Angeles and broader U.S. market after experiencing an enthusiastic reception in South Korea, Sweden and Russia.

“Maxx, Inc.'s Whole Food Supplement product expansion into the United States late in 2012 and early 2013 was driven by the launch of their redesigned website, by consumer health consciousness and the need for a healthy Probiotic Fruit Supplement. We saw the need and we responded”, stated Greg Matinian, CEO with Maxx, Inc. “. Mr. Matinian continued by stating, “ Most people don't realize that only about 11% of the U.S. population actually eat their required daily allowance of fruit, and many are still new to the idea of maintaining a healthy gut by regularly consuming probiotics, those “good” bacteria that are so essential to a healthy immune system. The probiotics in FruitsMax actually boost the absorption rate of the anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals found in the 21 fruit we use in our product”. “ “Ever try to consume such a rich variety of fruits on a daily basis?” asked Matinian. “ Well, getting your daily recommended amount of fruit just got easier” he said with a grin.

Maxx, Inc. is excited to be expanding into the US health and wellness products market after a successful product launch in South Korea, Sweden and Russia of our FruitsMax, 21 fruits plus “Narine” Probiotics supplement product, we are very encouraged by the welcome and interest we have received from the Los Angeles and broader U.S. region”.

FruitsMax is natural, made from all-natural fruits and has all of the essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fiber. It has no preservatives, no artificial colors, no artificial flavors and is GMO free. FruitsMax makes the taking of the daily amount of fruits easier by combining fruits and probiotics in one delicious tablet. It is convenient to carry and easy to consume. This unique formula that combines 21 fruits and "Narine" probiotics is scientifically designed to help prevent unwanted health problems and to support good health & longevity. “Simply put FruitsMax is natural, easy and healthy,” says Mr. Matinian .

“We are excited to be a part of the Southern Californian lifestyle, where we have been so enthusiastically accepted. The California lifestyle has always been associated with health, wellness and vitality, so FruitsMax has just proven to be a nutural fit for this market” explained Mr. Matinian.

“Maxx, Inc. is absolutely committed to creating products that matter; products that people will want to buy. For us, products are first, and profits are later. We believe that if we build a remarkable product, people eventually will buy it. In our quest to create the best products, we : A – Focus on one thing at a time, B – Make things simple, and C – Merge Nature, Science and Art” stated Mr. Matinian in a recent interview.

To learn more about the probiotic whole food supplement FruitsMax please visit http://www.myfruitsmax.com

About FruitsMax

The Company's new website explains that FruitsMax is here to make a dent in the universe by not only giving people remarkable products but also by delivering them incredible service. They believe that incredible service is a result of: A – Giving genuine attention to every customer and B – Speed in their work. Be it a customer call, order, complaint, return or suggestion, they are absolutely committed to giving genuine attention to every customer, all in the shortest period of time possible.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013probiotics/01fruitsupplement/prweb10367152.htm