Noted Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Hamm Honored as Strax Rejuvenation Center's Doctor of the Month

Changing lives for the better through cosmetic surgery requires a surgeon with a great deal of experience and never-ending dedication to patient comfort, satisfaction and the best clinical outcomes. Recognized among his peers and patients worldwide for these and other qualities, Dr. Jeffrey Hamm has been named Doctor of the Month at the prestigious Strax Rejuvenation center. As the busiest elective surgery center in the country, the premier plastic surgery facility specializes in a broad number of cosmetic procedures for patients in the greater Broward County, Florida area.

Having performed more than 24,000 procedures on 14,000 patients over the past 25 years, Dr. Jeffrey Hamm is one of the most respected and experienced cosmetic surgeons in South Florida. As one of 12 board certified surgeons at Strax Rejuvenation, Dr. Hamm is known for his unparalleled dedication to patient safety and comfort. While his patients have included entertainers, athletes and an international clientele, it is his exemplary work with thousands of patients since joining Strax Rejuvenation clinic that has earned him the center's honor of Doctor of the Month.

“Dr. Hamm's success is a result of his knowledge, care and dedication to his patients,” said a Strax Rejuvenation spokesperson. “We are very excited to honor this first-class surgeon that has brought the highest standard of quality and service to hundreds of patients while affiliated with us.”

The board-certified plastic surgeon is both a Harvard College and Harvard Medical School graduate with high honors. His education was also international in nature with a fellowship at Oxford University's Department of Pharmacology and his studies in neuropsychopharmacology at the London Hospital Medical College in England.

As an integral part of the Strax Rejuvenation facility for the past nine years, Dr. Hamm has performed many successful procedures ranging from tummy tucks, liposuction and breast lifts to facial surgeries, and all other aspects of cosmetic and plastic surgery. The noted surgeon has received a high number of positive patient reviews based upon techniques learned via experience that lends to quicker recovery and better results. The highly experienced surgeon has co-authored several publications and received numerous awards throughout his medical and academic career.

The prestigious status of busiest elective surgery center in the entire country is a direct result of Strax Rejuvenation providing its patients with the highest quality of surgical results at affordable prices. Strax Rejuvenation also provides patients with opportunities to finance surgeries with little or no money down when they have been declined for credit everywhere else. The Center has a broad range of services tailored to meet each patient's specific needs. Their 12 board certified surgeons allows them to match surgeon specialties with patients for the best outcomes at the highest standards. For more information, please visit http://www.straxrejuvenation.com/

