New Toilet Repair Tips on DIY Home Fix Tips

New products make repairing toilet leaks easier and more foolproof.

In the past, a wax seal made of bees wax is all that was available to use to seal toilets to their floor flanges.

Recent advances in the plumbing field have produced several products that greatly increase the probability that the seal between the toilet and the toilet flange will properly seal as intended.

Old wax seals and the newer types of seals all rely on the material being compressed in order to facilitate the seal.

Wax works well, but can not be controlled efficiently and often ends up not sealing as intended and can actually cause water to flow in wrong places allowing leaks to re appear soon after the repairs are initiated.

Newer toilet seals are less messy, and afford a greater probability of a proper seal where intended.

DIY Home Fix Tips explains how a DIY-er can save hundreds of dollars by making their own toilet repairs. Explained also, is how one of the newer seals actually uses a glue to make sure the seal is set properly and how another uses a rubber seal instead of wax which will make it less likely anything will be inadvertently squeezed in towards the drain causing problems.

