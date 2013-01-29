Destination Hope Florida Drug Rehab Center Sees Increased Admissions in January

Increased Admissions Points to Rising Trend In Seeking Substance Abuse Treatment for The New Year

Destination Hope, a nationally recognized Florida drug rehab and behavioral health treatment facility located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has seen a bump in admissions and interest for gender specific substance abuse treatment since the New Year. Admissions and clinical staff link the increased admissions and interest to a general rising trend for substance abuse treatment, coupled with New Year's resolutions.

“The New Year is traditionally a time for people to seek renewal and make a commitment to improving their health and wellness,” said Ben Brafman, chief executive officer and founder of Destination Hope. “Many people realize over the holidays that they don't want to live another year under the thumb of addiction and substance abuse.”

Destination Hope has seen an increase not only in calls to its professionally staffed 24/7 substance abuse treatment information line, but also in individuals and families seeking admissions to the Florida drug rehab center. Typically a small percentage of Americans succeed in maintaining their New Year's resolutions, even through February. Those that do succeed, often do so with professional assistance from a health club, doctor or in the case of substance abusers, substance abuse treatment and rehab counselors. Destination Hope has a highly effective drug and alcohol rehab and dual diagnosis treatment program designed around long-term recovery and intimate case management.

“We believe that people seek out our Florida drug rehab program because they want the best chance to succeed in their recovery and live a life of health and wellness,” said Brafman. “For those suffering from substance abuse, that life often seems out of reach until they come to treatment.”

Admissions into substance abuse treatment programs at Destination Hope are voluntary. The facility provides intimate gender specific treatment based on the theory of behavior modification. Through a stepped approach to treatment, from partial hospitalization residential style treatment, through intense outpatient therapy, to aftercare and recovery support, Destination Hope offers a variety of treatment options. Florida drug rehab treatment programs are individualized based on a person's substance abuse history and individual needs. Group therapy, individual therapy and family therapy are offered at the center as well as specialized dual diagnosis and co-dependency therapy. The center also offers aftercare and family intensive weekend workshops.

“This is a great time of year to seek substance abuse treatment. Along with a new calendar comes new changes and opportunities for renewal. Recovery from substance abuse is a process, but there is a clear desire for many to start that process in the New Year,” said Brafman.

For questions about gender specific substance abuse treatment programs, Florida drug rehab facilities, family intensive workshop weekends, or specific therapy groups, please contact Destination Hope at 877-380-9777.

Destination Hope is a full service addiction, drug, alcohol and dual diagnosis treatment facility in Florida for men suffering from substance abuse and mental health issues. Treatment programs include: drug rehab, alcohol rehab, outpatient rehab, dual diagnosis treatment, family therapy programs, aftercare and alumni programs. Destination Hope and its sister program, Destination Hope: The Women's Program provides gender specific therapy in an intimate therapeutic environment.

