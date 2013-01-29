Moving Forward in the Indie World of Film

SAR Productions is lining up new projects this year.

SAR Productions is currently editing their latest feature film entitled Sable Fable. Writer/director Stephen Lloyd Jackson says that he's very excited about the movie because it's such a daring piece.

Shot in various locations in London, Sable Fable is a beautiful, but dark story exploring the complex psychology of love, sex and ethnicity through very different people in strained relationships, whose lives intertwine through a series of unfortunate events. Sable Fable is due to be completed by the summer of 2013.

Also on the horizon is the first featured documentary by SAR Productions entitled 'FWAC', due for release on the new SAR movie channel later in the year, along with a re-edited version of Jackson's debut gangster noir, feature thriller entitled 'Rulers And Dealers'.

With regards to distribution, SAR Productions is still committed to ensuring that their latest completed movie; multi award winning ‘David Is Dying' is getting the maximum exposure as is possible. Not only is it doing relatively well in its DVD sales, being sold through Amazon, but it too will be included on the new SAR movie channel coming shortly.

