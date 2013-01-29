Eugeria! Radio™ Talks with Hospice Care Consultant Kim Joens on Business RadioX®

Eugeria! Radio Host Brad Culp Interviews Hospice Care Consultant Kim Joens about Her Role at Seasons Hospice

On Tuesday January 22nd, 2013, Brad Culp, host of Eugeria Radio was joined in studio by Hospice Care Consultant Kim Joens for a conversation on her work counseling families on their options, and educating them on the benefits of hospice.

Kim Joens has her Masters in Social Work from the University of Georgia and worked at Gwinnett Medical Center for her internship where she then took a full time position. She says that when she began working with the palliative care team there she felt like she had come home. And then, as one of her teammates moved on, Kim also found herself with an opportunity to do hospice work full time as a Hospice Care Consultant at Seasons Hospice.

During the interview Kim shares her journey, and talks about why Seasons Hospice is different.

