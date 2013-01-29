No Charge For Kids Every Tuesday at Big Nick's On Broadway

Special offer from Big Nick's, for children eating in-house when accompanied by an adult

Kids under 12 can eat free from the “Kids Menu” every Tuesday, it was announced by Nick Imirziades, owner. When accompanied by an adult or adults who spend at least $10 while dining in-house, kids may choose any meal from the Big Nick's children's menu of seventeen (17) entrees. This offer is available to customers who eat in the Big Nick's dining room only. It is not available for pick-up or delivery.

Big Nick's is located in Manhattan at 2175 Broadway between West 76th and West 77th Streets. Telephone 212-362-9238.

Big Nick's has been operating under the same owner in the same location since 1962. It is open 24 hours and offers free delivery in the neighborhood from the regular menu at any time.

