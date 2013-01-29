ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

No Charge For Kids Every Tuesday at Big Nick's On Broadway

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 3:21 AM | 1 min read

Special offer from Big Nick's, for children eating in-house when accompanied by an adult

New York, NY (PRWEB) January 29, 2013

Kids under 12 can eat free from the “Kids Menu” every Tuesday, it was announced by Nick Imirziades, owner. When accompanied by an adult or adults who spend at least $10 while dining in-house, kids may choose any meal from the Big Nick's children's menu of seventeen (17) entrees. This offer is available to customers who eat in the Big Nick's dining room only. It is not available for pick-up or delivery.

Big Nick's is located in Manhattan at 2175 Broadway between West 76th and West 77th Streets. Telephone 212-362-9238.

Big Nick's has been operating under the same owner in the same location since 1962. It is open 24 hours and offers free delivery in the neighborhood from the regular menu at any time.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366510.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: