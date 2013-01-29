Kyte Group goes live on AlgoSpan Low Latency Infrastructure and Exchange Access

AlgoSpan, the specialist market infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that The Kyte Group has gone live with AlgoSpan's low latency exchange market access platform, “AlgoNet'.

AlgoSpan, the specialist market infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that The Kyte Group has gone live with AlgoSpan's low latency exchange market access platform, “AlgoNet'.

The Kyte Group and their clients can now access the AlgoNet low latency European exchange network, including co-location at all major venues.

With the growing demand from high frequency trading firms and hedge funds to get the lowest latency possible at the most competitive prices, The Kyte Group looks to leverage off the AlgoSpan infrastructure to help in growing their DMA business.

Dr Rami Habib, co-founder and Director of AlgoSpan quotes, “Kyte Group is one of the leading integrated clearing, broking and Direct Market Access service providers and AlgoSpan is committed to providing the best possible infrastructure to them and their clients. AlgoSpan understands the need for fast exchange access and connectivity.”

Also offered over the AlgoSpan infrastructure is the market leading low latency normalised market data (AlgoData), for all the major European Exchange/MTF trading venues. “Good quality, low latency market data is critical for any trader that is looking for best execution with the ability to route orders to the most effective venue. AlgoSpan have built both the infrastructure and the low latency normalisation to make this readily accessible” quotes Dr Habib.

Peter Green CEO of The Kyte Group Limited said, “Kyte Group is delighted to add AlgoSpan as one of our key infrastructure providers. We have been impressed with the quality of service and the technology on offer and we are pleased to be using AlgoSpan internally as well as offering access to the infrastructure to our clients.”

-End-

Notes to editors

About The Kyte Group Limited

The Kyte Group Limited "KGL", an independent Futures Commission Merchant (FCM), (http://www.kytegroup.com) provides clearing and settlement services to professional 'expert' traders who transact business on the world's leading exchanges. KGL offers clearing services, risk management, financing and direct market access to proprietary traders, brokers, automated/algorithmic trading systems, market makers and hedge funds. KGL provides comprehensive market access to exchange-listed, traditional and alternative investment instruments including financial futures and options, cash stocks, cash bonds, warrants, foreign exchange and commodity derivatives. KGL is a leading agency clearer on LIFFE, Eurex, CME and ICE. KGL and its subsidiaries, Kyte Broking Limited and Kyte Capital Advisors LLP, are separately authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Authority.

KGL is a majority owned subsidiary of GFI Group Inc.

About AlgoSpan

AlgoSpan provides end-to-end trading infrastructure and real-time market data services to financial services firms operating low latency / high frequency trading strategies – proven to bring direct improvements to bottom-line trading performance. AlgoSpan's trading infrastructure (branded AlgoNet) underpins all customer solutions, including delivery of its multicast normalised and raw exchange data (branded AlgoData). For more information visit http://www.algospan.com

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10366501.htm