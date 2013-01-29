ISL Recruitment growth continues into 2013

Incite Solutions, the Bristol-based recruitment consultancy has continued into 2013 the growth that led it to moving into larger premises in 2012. Kayleigh Burn has joined its team that concentrates on finding high quality IT professionals for its clients and it plans to make further appointments in the coming weeks.

Kayleigh worked in the travel and tourism industry for a number of years before gaining her initial recruitment experience with two large established recruitment companies.

She joins Incite Solutions to concentrate on finding the best technical talent for vacancies within the Media, Digital, Mobile and Gaming sectors, particularly where the roles involve a deep understanding of what is required to improve the end user experience.

Geoff Keeys, Director of ISL says, “We are delighted to welcome Kayleigh to the ISL team. She brings with her important experience that will support us in continuing to provide our clients with the quality of service they have come to expect from us.”

Incite Solutions was founded in 2007 by two experienced recruitment consultants. It has grown consistently since then and expanded into larger offices on an annual basis. Its most recent move, to 10 Victoria Street, provides ample space and opportunity for ISL to continue with their ambitious growth plans across a range of markets and industries.

ISL specialise in the recruitment of experienced professionals across sales and marketing, project management, IT and operations in the following sectors: financial services; technology; retail; engineering; public sector.

