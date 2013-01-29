Software Company Anahata Offers Software Development Services to the Retail Industry

Software Development Perth firm Anahata Technologies announces it will be offering Software Development Services targeted at the agricultural industry in Australia.

Software Development Perth company Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd announced it will be offering Software Development Services to Australian businesses operating in the retail industry.

With this move, Anahata expects to gain customers from the medium business sector seeking a highly customized solutions to streamline the entire business processes chain all the way from the ordering / manufacturing to point of sale, customer loyalty.

With experience in the e-commerce sector Anahata now able to combine a traditional point of sale retail solution with web based shopping carts, electronic payment gateways and consignment tracking.

About Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd

Founded in 2010, Anahata Technologies Pty Ltd is a Western Australia privately owned application development consultancy specializing in the analysis, design, implementation and support of cost-effective, custom built software applications.

Anahata's preferred delivery approach is an iterative, customer centric software development process where business analysts visit customer premises to gather requirements, outline the current business processes and design an improved flow. Once the system requirements are complete, a continuous integration development process allows customers to test the application regularly as it is being built. Upon implementation, customer's staff is trained on site on the usage of the new system

Anahata offers its customers a 3 month warranty and support period where users can have unlimited phone or email consultation. Customers can access an online task and issue management system to log requests for enhancements (RFEs) or report any defects encountered during the testing or production stages. Anahata seeks to be the most customers centric of all Perth software companies.

Anahata's preferred technological choice is to deliver cross-platform solutions based on open standards and open source technology that ensure stability, compatibility, and security over a long application lifespan and reduces upfront and ongoing licensing fees.

Anahata is an Oracle Certified Partner and delivers custom software solutions based on Oracle, Java technology. As a registered MYOB developer partner, Anahata's solutions integrate with any MYOB software package.

