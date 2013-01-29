Blackstock Leather Inc. Announces Silk Road Leather Floor Tiles are Being Specified by a French Architectural & Design Firm for a Project in Abu Dhabi

Blackstock's leather floor tiles have been specified for installation in the new Louvre Museum currently under construction in Abu Dhabi.

The current design of the new Louvre Museum, currently under construction in Abu Dhabi, has been specified with Blackstock Leather's leather floor tiles throughout a good portion of the floor area. In addition to the leather flooring, the design calls for specified portions of the walls to be covered in leather wall tiles as well. For the seating area, the designers have specified matching upholstery leathers, also from Blackstock.

Now in their 22nd year of business, Blackstock has been involved with the design of virtually every interior surface one can imagine. Whether it is the magnetic leather floor tiles or the original Silk Road leather floor and wall tiles Blackstock provides the quality required for any installation.

The summer of 2012 brought a new dimension for Blackstock's leather wall tiles. The tiles were specified and installed on the walls of the rear deck bar on an ocean going mega yacht. The customer of Blackstock Leather Europe had tiles installed previously in the home and then decided to have them installed on their yacht as well.

The key players at Blackstock have over 65 years combined experience with extensive knowledge of anything leather. What started from humble beginnings, the business initially was involved almost exclusively in furniture grade leathers.

Fifteen years ago, the direction to specialize in the leather tile business became a reality. The company has a sister company in Europe and through the tireless efforts of the French representatives has brought us most recently to the Louvre specification.

The Magnetic Leather wall tiles have taken hold as well. The Tapestry collection allows any surface to be painted with a magnetic receptive type paint which gives the ability to have the Magnetic leather wall tiles to be installed virtually anywhere.

Blackstock Leather Inc. is a family company dedicated to the stewardship of leather innovations steeped in tradition. The company occupies a charming 19th century schoolhouse north of Toronto, Canada. The heart of Blackstock's business starts with a strong passion for leather. Find out more about Blackstock Leather at blackstockleather.com

