Web Analysis Giant, SiteTrail Reports a 40% Surge in Facebook Related Queries

The release of Facebook Graph search prompted many internet users to use SiteTrail Analysis to determine the potential balance between Facebook and Google advertising.

The SiteTrail analysis platform has reported a significant surge in user generated queries in relation to Facebook. This comes after the Facebook advertising revenues move up to 36% during the third quarter of 2012. On top of that the social media giant started the new year with the beta release of its new search engine, the Graph Search, as announced by Mark Zuckerberg.

SiteTrail has developed an analysis tool that enables as user to look at the growth of a website and even predict its potential revenue in the future, in relation to traffic. The tool combines networking, SEO, traffic and revenue analysis to give a proper picture of where the website stands in value compared to other sites. The website Facebook has grown rapidly since inception in 2005. In 2010, online marketers who were already allocating a good percentage of their advertising budget to Google are now considering to spread their budget more evenly between Facebook and Google.

Facebook has also made a serious improvement on its mobile app and now has integrated advertisements. According to the ad platform Kenshoo, 20% of the money spent in advertising on Facebook goes to the Mobile ads.

Google now has a more formidable competitor. More key decision makers are weighing in on the option of advertising on Facebook search, many are now turning to analysis tools like SiteTrail to measure the value of social media marketing. Considering the recent announcement of Facebook Graph search, SiteTrail associates are advising that businesses should think of reducing their Google advertising budget in order to allocate more funds towards Facebook.

“Whilst we are not necessarily convinced that our users will arrive at a decision to reduce their budget allocations for Google search, it is noteworthy just how many are evaluating their options and researching Facebook with SiteTrail analysis tools” said one of SiteTrail's company representatives.

The switch to Facebook advertising will probably not be automatic. Online marketers will want to test the social media website for a couple of times and see if they can get the results they are looking for. SiteTrail is the best platform to have a good analysis of how Facebook is doing in the online world with respect of advertisement value. Business owners are also advised to consider using new facebook apps in order to measure social marketing efforts.

SiteTrail.com offers a platform where online marketers can do an indepth analysis of a website and has been designed to help those in the online business to know aspects and metrics about sites before making any decision in relation to it. The analysis given by SiteTrail can also help a new website marketer to replicate what other websites have done to improve the ranking of their own site. Given the website details shown with the SiteTrail tools it is almost like one can now look into a crystal ball and consider the future of any website. To visit our WHOIS domain check section, click here.

