Headache & Migraine Tracker Coming to the Apple App Store

DamoLab LLC announces the upcoming release of Headache & Migraine Tracker for iOS.

From the creator of the successful My Pain Diary family of apps for iOS comes a new app specifically configured for tracking and reporting on headaches and migraines.

The headache tracking app will be available for download from iTunes and the Apple App Store on Thursday, February 7th.

Headache & Migraine Tracker makes it easy to keep a record of your chronic headaches and provide your doctors with professional reports that they can use to provide better care.

With just a few taps, patients can identify several pain metrics including pain type, triggers, associated symptoms, remedies, pain duration and the location of the headache on a graphic of a head named the Head Map.

Current local weather data is automatically saved with each entry and can be graphed against any pain metric to help patients and doctors visualize and analyze the data for trends, patterns and correlations.

This app was painstakingly crafted to allow for ease of use, even in the midst of a bad headache.

Requirements: iOS6

Availability: February 7th 2013

Price: Freemium

ABOUT HEADACHE & MIGRAINE TRACKER

Headache & Migraine Tracker is a specialized version of the Award-Winning My Pain Diary (search for it on the App Store) - configured for headache tracking with additional features such as a Head Map, Duration and Symptoms.

ABOUT DAMOLAB LLC

Based in Ohio and consisting of just one member, DamoLab LLC develops innovative chronic pain tracking and reporting solutions for mobile devices.

