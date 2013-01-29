New Hope for Type I Diabetes Patients

Traveling4Health And Retirement announces sponsorship of World Renowned Stem Cell Surgeon lauded for research and treatment of Diabetes.

Patients report success with stem cell treatment for diabetics. Traveling4Health&Retirement (THR) announces their choice of a stem cell surgeon sponsor in Buenos Aires, a popular South America destination location for overseas retirement and medical travel.

“We are pleased to promote Dr. Alejandro Mesples as our medical services sponsor in Buenos Aires,” said Ilene Little, CEO of Traveling4Health&Retirement.

Dr. Mesples has published several papers in medical journals on the results of his research and therapy and is widely known and accepted as the authority on stem cell based surgery for diabetes using the patient's own stem cells.

Recent results of his ongoing research were published 1/22/13 in the latest issue (Vol.3 No.1,2013) of the SCD medical journal, paper ID 1080044.

The sponsor selection was based on patient-generated reviews, interviews with the company leadership, and the strong support for the potential of the therapy and associated research as expressed in letters received from professors at the University of Padua in Italy and a professor of Endocrinology at Johns Hopkins.

“When patients rave about their medical outcomes and a provider's customer service, that gets our attention,” said Ilene Little, “We only promote doctors and accept destination sponsorships from doctors whose patients and professional peers recommend their services.”

Download and listen, for free, to the father of a nine year old girl describing her stem cell treatment by Dr. Mesples on the 1/15/13 Know Before You Go Show aired on the Overseas Radio Network.

“Lara was 8 years old and had a diagnosis of type 1 (or juvenile) diabetes newly diagnosed (one month prior to my prescribing her treatment plan),” said Dr. Mesples, “In September, 2011, we performed a liver implant of bone marrow stem cells in order to stop the autoimmune attack to the pancreas.

Normally this type of diabetes is secondary to antibody-mediated destruction and its evolution is marked by the increase of antibodies levels, low c peptide (low pancreatic function), and early use of insulin in high doses.

Today, the young patient has negative antibodies and uses very little insulin. Of course she is in strict control with her local doctor who is amazed by what he is seeing.”

In the article “Best Doctor for Stem Cell Surgery for Diabetes”, Mesples said, “The clinical evolution of stem cell treatment for diabetes is very important for the patient and family. “Our treatment is the only one to report such impressive results.”

Traveling4Health.com, the first resource of its kind connecting travelers interested in alternative medical treatments, presents viable medical provider sources from around the globe.

Traveling4Health And Retirement is proud to introduce travelers to Dr. Alejandro Mesples as our selected sponsor of stem cell treatments for Diabetes.

Traveling4Health.com gives the latest information and news about affordable medical and dental care. Traveling4Health And Retirement continues to spearhead the advancements in medical treatment sourcing, the only resource of its kind for travel and health advocacy.

Knowledge about medical travel options, commonly referred to as medical tourism, is easily accessible through the website Traveling4Health.com

“Patients really are becoming more and more comfortable taking advantage of medical travel options for cost and quality considerations,” said a THR spokesperson.

Traveling4Health.com is the definitive resource bringing together subject experts to inform members about the newest medical advancements in patient medical services and expert medical providers. Traveling4Health And Retirement leads the industry with insightful, informative content and reviews of medical providers posted by patients who travel for medical treatment.

Traveling4Health&Retirement continues to expand its reach with its purpose to inform individuals about international medical services and destination locations presenting American-quality health care and medical treatment. Travelers, medical professionals, and people desiring to learn more about THRs growing user community and health providers may visit Traveling4Health&Retirement at http://community.traveling4health.com/. Persons or care providers interested in working with Traveling4Health and Retirement should contact Ilene Little at +1.888.844.1005; Fax: +1.888.844.1005; Skype at Ilene.Little for additional information.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365476.htm