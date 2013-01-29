New Novel Supporting the Field of Equine Facilitated Therapies Available for Complimentary Download on Kindle

A recently released novel by award-winning writer Catherine Madera is now available as a free Kindle download through February 1, 2013. Rain Shadow supports the growing interest in equine facilitated therapies and is inspired, in part, by a true story.

Award-winning writer, Catherine Madera's recently released novel Rain Shadow is a timely exploration of the healing power of using horses in therapy. Madera, the 2010 winner of the Merial Human-Animal Bond Award, was inspired to write the novel after publishing an article about “Hero,” the Oregon horse that survived multiple gunshots to the head in 2008 and received world-wide attention. The novel has been well received in print and is now offered as an ebook through Kindle. Reviews of the story are available on Amazon.

Set in the Pacific Northwest, Rain Shadow tells the tale of an abandoned, savagely wounded mare that forms a bond with a lonely young woman—Taylor—who struggles to rebuild her life after suffering a devastating loss. The mare's outward appearance a mirror of her inward condition, Taylor finds hope in her uncanny connection to the horse that survived against all odds. Facing challenges together, the two forge a healing bond of friendship and discover that love—and second chances—blossom in unlikely places. Madera paints a story rich with complicated individuals—both human and animal—and uses culture and geography unique to the area to enhance the plot.

“Horses possess a keen ability to read and respond to human emotion,” says Madera, a lifelong horsewoman. “They are empathetic, supportive companions to wounded human beings.”

Equine facilitated therapies have experienced tremendous growth in the last 20 years and have gained respect as a legitimate avenue of treatment for mental health. A magazine editor and author of numerous inspirational non-fiction stories and articles, Madera has also co-authored a manual on equine facilitated psychotherapy with professional therapist and international speaker on the topic, Leigh Shambo.

To receive your free digital copy of Rain Shadow visit Amazon. For more information about Catherine Madera visit http://www.catherinemadera.com.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10365345.htm