Door to Door Donates Thousands of Volunteer Hours plus Storage Containers and Moving Services in 2012

The Door to Door Cares Program supports non-profit organizations and communities throughout the United States in 2012 with the donation of thousands of volunteer hours plus provision of storage containers and moving services.

In 2012 Door to Door Storage, Inc. showed support for the communities it serves by donating more than 1,700 employee volunteer hours plus storage container space with a collective capacity to hold nearly 68,000 pounds. As a part of the Door to Door™ Cares Program, the efforts demonstrate the company's commitment to take an active and supportive role in the markets where it operates nationwide.

“Door to Door's culture is characterized by the active engagement and passionate involvement of our employees – seen both in our work environment and in the communities where we live,” said Tracey Kelly, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Door to Door Storage®. “We are dedicated to finding ways to serve those who need help, and believe that every effort – large or small – can help to make the world a better place.”

In 2012 Door to Door initiated many programs throughout the nation to support communities, organizations and individuals including:

--Dedication of more than a thousand employee volunteer hours plus the donation of storage containers to assist in the rebuilding of the Texas communities of Spicewood and Bastrop County following the devastating Labor Day wildfires of 2011.

--Donation of storage containers and moving services to help ABC-TV's “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” rebuild the Zdroj family home destroyed by the 2011 Texas wildfires.

--A total of 500 employee volunteer hours dedicated to raise funds, collect items and create a total of 50 APO cases along with handwritten thank you messages to show appreciation for our men and women of the military. The care packages were sent to the U.S. military troops of the White Falcon 2/325 AIR 82nd Airborne Division led by Sergeant and EVAC Team Leader John F. Gagnier from Headquarters located in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

--Creation of a special promotion in conjunction with local affiliate, New York Mobile Self Storage, to assist residents in the Brooklyn, Staten Island, Manhattan and Queens areas following Superstorm Sandy.

--Dedication of employee volunteer hours and donation of storage containers to support the Toys for Joy Program helping children and families in need by partnering with Kent, WA firefighter organizations. In addition, Door to Door employees donated toys and non-perishable food plus assisted in sorting, storing, wrapping and distributing the collected items.

--Participation by Door to Door employee volunteers in the annual Chili Cook Off benefit for WMFHA (Washington Multi Family Housing Association) to support DAWN (Domestic Abuse Women's Network).

--Support of the AAF (All About Families) non-profit organization with the donation of storage containers and employee volunteer time to help survivors of the 2011 Texas wildfires in the devastated area of Bastrop County.

These efforts exemplify Door to Door's dedication to participate as a member of the communities it serves. Revolutionizing the portable storage and moving industry in 1996, the company is a trusted partner for people experiencing important life transitions such as job relocations, staging/selling a home, remodeling,military moving/storage, or going away to school. The portable storage pioneer provides a host of customer-friendly online resources with capabilities to book moving and storage services online, sign-up for Door to Door's best-in-class customer protection plan (CPP), and make payments by using either a computer or mobile device. The customer service call center is conveniently open seven days a week. Door to Door has a blog and can also be found on Facebook and Twitter where more information about the company's community involvement is available.

“All of us at Door to Door are grateful for the opportunity to assist so many organizations in 2012. Working together to help individuals in need provides additional meaning to what we do every day and we look forward to continuing these efforts in 2013,” said Kelly.

About Door to Door Storage, Inc.

Since 1996, Door to Door Storage, Inc. has helped people across the nation with their moving and storage needs. An industry pioneer, Door to Door was the first portable storage and moving company to provide customers with a convenient, secure and cost-effective alternative to traditional self-storage and household moving. Using an environmentally-friendly container design, Door to Door provides customers with a personalized experience for temporary or long-term moves.

Door to Door operates storage centers in more than 61 U.S. metropolitan markets and offers moving services in 34 states. The corporate headquarters is located in Kent, Washington. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.doortodoor.com.

