Coastal Healthcare Consulting Receives 91.8% Overall Client Satisfaction Score for Clinical Implementation Supportive Services in Recent KLAS Report

Coastal Healthcare Consulting (Coastal), a provider of information technology consulting services for hospitals, today announced that it received a 91.8% overall performance rating for Clinical Implementation Supportive services in the recently published KLAS Enterprises (KLAS) report. The score, based on a 100-point scale, is from direct performance feedback received from clients that have used Coastal's consulting expertise over the past 13 months. In addition to the 91.8% Clinical Implementation Supportive rating, 100% of client responders stated that they would "Buy Again" from Coastal.

Coastal's score was published in the December 2012 Top 20 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services report released by KLAS. KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering honest, accurate, and impartial vendor performance information in its reports.

Coastal provided full disclosure to KLAS by providing a comprehensive list of all current clients for participation in the research study. However, since Coastal did not meet the minimum number of client implementations in which the measurable portion of the work had been completed, they were not eligible for ranking in the Clinical Implementation Supportive “Best in KLAS” category for 2012. Coastal has been a Best in KLAS award recipient for Clinical Implementation Supportive projects, from 2005 – 2009.

“We are honored to continue to receive a high client satisfaction scores in the KLAS Clinical Implementation Supportive category” said Amy Noel, President of Coastal Healthcare Consulting. “Our experienced consultants are focused on delivering exceptional IT implementation results for our clients and we greatly value their efforts and can-do attitude when working with clients. We congratulate our consultant team on a job well done.”

About Coastal Healthcare Consulting

Coastal Healthcare Consulting (Coastal) is a professional services firm focused on helping clients achieve their healthcare information systems implementation goals. Coastal's work has earned industry recognition including the prestigious “Best in KLAS” award for its clinical implementation support services from 2005 – 2009. Coastal's client-focused professionals have the information, expertise and solutions to ensure successful completion of implementation, project management and training projects for healthcare organizations. Please visit http://www.CoastalHealthcare.com to learn more.

December 2012 Top 20 Best in KLAS Awards: Software & Services, © 2011 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. http://www.KLASresearch.com.

© 2013, Coastal Healthcare Consulting, Inc. All rights reserved. Coastal Healthcare Consulting and the Coastal Healthcare Consulting logo are trademarks of Coastal Healthcare Consulting, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

