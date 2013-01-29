New Wall Clocks Added to the Roco Verre Range at Contemporary Heaven

Contemporary Heaven adds two new clocks to the exclusive Roco Verre wall clocks range which is available online and in the Hertfordshire showroom. These new additions to the wall clocks range have been designed with modern simplicity and classic Roman numerals.

The Roco Verre design range of modern wall clocks, time zone clocks, pendulum clocks and children's clocks has seen some recent expansion. Two new additions to the Roco Verre wall clocks range have now arrived at Contemporary Heaven. Bold and beautiful, these new wall clocks feature a chic black and chrome colour scheme, modern minimalist designs and classic Roman numeral dials. Both of these new Latin Roman Clocks are manufactured in Hertfordshire in the UK, on the same premises that the Contemporary Heaven Showroom is based. These wall clocks are based on similar principles and will be the first of a new Roco Verre Modern Vintage Clocks collection, which aims to modernise popular classic styles.

The Black Latin Roman Orion Wall Clock features a wide outer rim of polished aluminium which captures and reflects light in a glorious shimmer. Central to the clock is a black dial with mirror Roman numerals and thick chrome hands which taper down to a delicate point. Overall, the Roman Orion has a simple yet bold appearance making this a good choice for a feature wall clock. At 47.5cm in diameter, this clock has the capability to make a statement or subtly blend with a room. It is also very slim and sturdy due to the aluminium surround, which would make this wall clock a good option in narrow hallways or small spaces.

Also new to the range is the Roco Verre Latin Roman Mirror Wall Clock, which features a sleek outer case of polished metal and a glass cover. Eye-catching without being flashy, the dial has a striking black surface with a mirror Roman numeral design that is both classic and modern. Large chrome hands complete the reflective polished look of the wall clock and provide excellent readability even at large distances. Designed specifically to suit both personal and business markets, this wall clock has chic subtlety for maximum adaptability.

Contemporary Heaven is a Hertfordshire based retailer and manufacturer with online outlets in the UK, Holland, France, Germany, Poland and the US. They are a subsidiary of Roco Verre LTD which has been in existence for more than 15 years, supplying a range of home accessories to retailers, businesses and individuals. Their range of home accessories includes modern wall clocks, custom time zone clocks, personalised school clocks, coasters and placemats, unusual wall mirrors, storage solutions, contemporary lighting, bathroom accessories, barware and much more.

