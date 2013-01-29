Topazery Jewelry Chooses Star-Inspired Golden Globe Earrings to Feature from Its Antique Collection

Antique jewelry boutique Topazery has just chosen three pairs of earrings inspired by the Golden Globe red carpet looks. Visitors to the Topazery website will now find earrings being prominently featured like those Katharine McPhee, Isla Fisher and Lena Dunham sported at the awards ceremony.

Now that the best-dressed Golden Globe accolades have run their course, Topazery Jewelry has chosen its own best-of selection. The antique jewelry boutique has hand-selected three pairs of earrings from its collection, each one inspired by a celebrity Golden Globe award ceremony attendee. Visitors to the Topazery website will now find earrings like those Katharine McPhee, Isla Fisher and Lena Dunham flaunted on the red carpet being prominently featured.

When the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards were handed out earlier this month, all eyes were on more than just the starlets' dresses. According to E! Online's fashion analysts immediately following the ceremony, "If the 2013 Golden Globes are any indication, larger than life statement earrings are the new 'it' jewelry. Antique jewelry boutique Topazery concurs and has combed its inventory to highlight earrings that make the same kind of statements the Golden Globe red carpet walkers showed off.

One of those statement makers was American Idol alum turned Smash star Katharine McPhee. If anything could turn eyes away from her deep plunging neckline, it was her diamond-drop earrings that picked up the color of her black gown. At-home viewers who want to copy McPhee's red carpet style can find a close match in Topazery's Art Deco Onyx antique earrings.

In contrast, movie star Isla Fisher went for a more understated look, opting for a silver sequined dress with an illusion neckline. To give her gown the spotlight, she chose a delicate pair of earrings with just a touch of dangle and sparkle. Celebrity copycats yearning for the classic simplicity Fisher displayed can find that in Topazery's rose gold antique diamond earrings, which feature a flower bud unfurling.

Finally, Lena Dunham, star of the TV show Girls who walked away with the nod for Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy, put full emphasis on her contemporary off-the-shoulder gown by wearing a pair of traditional diamond stud earrings as her only accessory. This can't-miss jewelry styling can be mimicked with the round brilliant cut diamond stud earrings in the Topazery collection.

"We believe that celebrity or not, every woman should feel like a starlet when she slips on a piece of jewelry," explains Jan Walden, Topazery spokesperson. "We carry a large selection of antique, vintage and antique style earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets so that our customers can express their own unique statement."

For more information on how to achieve a Golden Globe red carpet jewelry look, contact Jan Walden at (678) 528-8901. To browse Topazery Jewelry's full line of celebrity-worthy earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, pins and brooches, visit the company online at http://www.topazery.com/.

