PinPros Announces Release of New Gun Control Pins

Popular trading pin website, Pinpros.com, releases two new pins that show support for Second Amendment rights to bear arms.

Pinpros.com is excited to announce the release of two new lapel pins that support the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms. The pins are made in red, white and blue colors and feature clear emblems that indicate that the wearer does not believe in stronger gun control laws.

The first pin is round and displays the words, “Protect the Second Amendment”. The second pin is also round, displaying a gun in a circle with a slash mark across it indicating no support for gun control.

The Pinpros.com web site created the pins because of unusually active interest from individuals and organizations over the gun control issue. This hot topic once again came to the forefront of Americans when, on December 14, 2012, a very troubled man shot and killed 20 schoolchildren from the Sandy Hook Elementary School. Another six teachers also died, along with the shooter and his mother.

Since that time, various ideas and concepts have come forward from the public and from legislators regarding gun control. The talks quickly spun out of control causing a huge controversy. On the one hand are Americans who are sick of the violence and believe that stronger gun control measures will turn the tide. On the other side of the issue are those who believe that the Second Amendment ensures Americans the right to always own guns in order to protect themselves against criminals.

Pinpros manufactures a full line of custom lapel pins from the familiar yellow smiley face to various replicas of the American flag and USA. One of the most well-known is the pink ribbon worn by breast cancer survivors. They also manufacture custom orders for groups and organizations and have artists on hand who can take a simple sketch and turn it into any type of photodome pin, lapel pin, or button.

According to Craig Fry of Pinpros, “We have had numerous requests for pins that support the Second Amendment gun laws and just felt it was prudent to give the public what they wanted. Our design team went right to work and came up with these two new lapel pins and so far they have been extremely good sellers.”

Lapel pins and campaign buttons have long been a great method of raising awareness about an issue or raising funds for a specific cause. They are economical and come in an endless number of shapes and sizes. The Disney parks brought pin collecting to national status by making and selling lapel pins at Disney parks all over the world. Today, collectors enjoy buying and selling them and some of the Disney trading pins and buttons have become very valuable.

Pinpros.com offers moving pins, photodome pins, die struck and die cast pins, and custom coins. These can be manufactured in both hard and soft enamel. The website also features custom coins, magnets, belt buckles and accessories. A new line of vinyl banners was recently added to the website as well. Custom trading pins can be crafted in most sizes, colors or configurations. Bobble head pins feature an action head that nods back and forth and many sports organizations design their own to sell to fans.

