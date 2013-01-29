Dholrhythms of Non-Stop Bhangra Bring High-Energy Dance Performance Followed by Dance Party to the Osher Marin JCC, Celebrating of The Colors of India 3/2 @ 7:30.

A joyful evening of dance performance with DJ Jimmy Love, live vocals, live drums and narration followed by dance instruction and Dance Party. Henna Painting on site, free bindis, Indian food and plenty of fun Bollywood Style!

Featured in New York, a hugely popular nightclub in San Francisco and on some of the largest stages in California, Dholrhythms Dance Company brings their overwhelmingly joyful dance and music to Marin.

Presented by The Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts at the Osher Marin JCC, the troupe, led by Vicki Virk and Suman Raj, highlights ancestral and ethnic roots of the traditional Punjabi dance form while pushing boundaries with contemporary influences such as hip-hop and house. The result is a fresh and exciting experience that begs for participation. Part dance show, part instruction, part party; the evening begins with a beautiful and inspiring performance, followed by a short lesson, which evolves into dance party of audience and performers alike.

“SELECTED: ‘The Big To-Do SF: 250 Things to Do Before You Die'” –7x7 Magazine

Dholrhythms Dance Company has played at the Stern Grove Festival, Michael Franti's Power to the Peaceful Festival, Yerba Buena Gardens Festival and Harmony Festival. To add to the event, Alka's Henna will be on-site offering henna painting at a nominal fee, San Rafael's own Lotus Cuisine will have Indian food on site for sale, and free bindis to all... as they last. Come get your bindis on Bollywood style!

All are invited. General Admission seating with some table seating available. No membership or Jewish affiliation required to attend ANY JCC events. All ages welcome

WHEN: Sat. March 2 @ 7:30 ~ Doors/food/No Host Cocktails @ 6:45

WHERE: The Osher Marin JCC, 200 North San Pedro Road, San Rafael.

PARKING: Ample FREE parking. Accessing the Osher Marin JCC from Highway 101 is effortless, 1/2 mile E off 101.

TICKETS: $20 advance. $25 day of. /Under 18 yrs: $10

VIDEO: ● Dholrhytms YouTube Channel

More about DHOLRHYTHMS

Dholrhythms is dedicated to promoting the artistic and cultural heritage of India through the beautiful Bhangra and Giddha folk dances of Punjab, India. Co-founders Vicki Virk and Suman Raj envisioned Dholrhythms as a way to share their love of community, culture, and dance. Dholrhythms hosts classes and workshops, and presents performances and events that celebrate this unique folk dance and Punjabi culture.

DHOLRHYTHMS DANCE COMPANY of Non Stop Bhangra

The Dholrhythms Dance Company is a staple at the successful monthly club night Non Stop Bhangra in San Francisco. Led by Vicki Virk and Suman Raj, the dance company highlights the ancestral and ethnic roots of the Punjabi dance form while pushing boundaries with contemporary influences. The result is a fresh and exciting dance full of fun, energy, and passion. Dholrhythms Dance Company have been featured on some of the largest stages in the West Coast including San Francisco's Stern Grove Festival, Michael Franti's Power to the Peaceful in Golden Gate Park, New Mexico's ¡Globalquerque!, Grand Performances in Los Angeles, Pasadena's Levitt Pavilion, and more.

WHAT IS BHANGRA? Bhangra originated in the fertile land of Punjab, India. Punjab means land of five waters (rivers); it is a Northwest region of the Indian Subcontinent, currently spread amongst Indian states of Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Himachal, Hariyana and Pakistani Punjab.

Though Bhangra may have existed longer, its history can be traced as far back as 500 years. Bhangra was created among farmers while they worked in fields. The basic movements relate to farming activities like ploughing, sowing, and, harvesting. Traditionally performed to celebrate the harvest, Bhangra reflected the enthusiasm and appreciation shared among rural folk as they witnessed their hard labor bear fruit. The main instrument played during Bhangra is a barrel size drum called the dhol. Bhangra is truly one of the most joyous and celebratory forms of dancing typically performed at festive occasions and celebrations, especially weddings.

The Kanbar Center for the Performing Arts is the Performing Arts Department within the Osher Marin Jewish Community Center in San Rafael, California. For over 20 years we have spread the power of music, voice, humor, taste, culture, movement and words throughout the community by presenting classical music, club style dancing events, comedy, musical concerts, theater and performance in the grand Hoytt Theater, lectures, chats and demonstrations in the Kurland lounge and great world music & dancing for all ages outdoors under summer skies on Swig Field. All are welcome; no membership is required to attend. The Center is a long-standing Marin non- profit, centrally located in Marin County and just 1/4 mile east off Hwy 101

