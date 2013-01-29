Frost Electric Changes Name to Frost Supply

New name reflects company's wide ranging capabilities and services

Frost Electric is pleased to announce that they will now operate under the name Frost Supply. While they have long been recognized as an outstanding electrical supply company, the name change reflects the company's diverse and ever-growing capabilities within the construction industry. In addition, they have updated their domain to http://www.frostsupply.com.

“We have built a solid reputation in providing the materials industrious workers depend on for the past century,” said Jeff Frost, Executive Vice President of Frost Supply. “We want to ensure our name and image accurately depicts what we do while simultaneously emphasizing our core competencies.”

The company started by selling electrical and lighting supply materials such as light bulbs, flash lights, and small wire in the early 1900s. Over the past century, they have grown their repertoire to become the first, last and only source needed to complete any worksite project. For more than 100 years, Frost Supply has strived to help every construction worker and contractor by refining their offerings within:



Tools, fasteners, and safety equipment from the most popular and trusted brands in the industry

Worksite and project assistance including consultations with all parties involved, from manufacturers to end users

Voice and Data supply, from design to racking and termination

Industrial automation, complete with integrated control system expertise

Control products and maintenance with same day service available for combination and non-combination NEMA/IEC starters

Electrical and lighting supply featuring value engineering and design-build assistance

Frost Supply had considered changing their name for some time prior to the announcement; however, talks intensified when the company received the American Subcontractors Association's prestigious Vendor of the Year award in May.

Frost Supply was given the award based on performance in a variety of quality assurance and customer service areas, including the delivery of fair pricing that is consistent in its application, mutually fair and equitable purchase orders, as well as easy accessibility during on and off peak hours for clients. Other factors involved were timeliness of scheduled deliveries on a consistent basis, strong administrative procedures for fulfillment of orders— and most importantly— their commitment to strong customer relations.

“Changing our name was a decision we made with great care and consideration,” said Frost. “It epitomizes our commitment to find new and improved ways for hard working people to complete their jobs quicker, easier, and more economically.”

Frost Supply services many areas, including Columbia and the greater St. Louis metropolitan region within Missouri and numerous locations in Southwest Illinois. While many smaller projects have been successfully fulfilled utilizing their jobsite supply materials, notable completed projects that have relied on Frost Supply include:



Union Station

The original and new Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Arena

The Metropolitan Building

To ensure maximum results, their knowledgeable staff includes product and safety specialists as well as in-house applications engineers.

The company also helps businesses qualify for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) credits through the U.S. Green Buildings Council. In short, they provide every contractor with the supplies they need to get the job done— on time and under budget.

For more information about how Frost Supply can assist the completion of worksite projects, visit http://www.frostsupply.com.

About Frost Supply: Specializing in Electrical, Lighting, Voice & Data, Industrial Automation and their newly expanded Tool, Fastening & Safety division, Frost Supply continues to meet the needs of hard-working folks across the bi-state area as the first, last and only source needed for worksite projects.

Frost Supply's Tool Division features the expertise of Jason Shelts and Peg Crittenden, both formerly of Brennan Tool & Fastening. Regular Sales and Tool Center Hours for all Frost locations are 7am-5pm, Monday-Friday, except for their Maryland Heights location, which operates from 6:30am-5pm. Their knowledgeable staff is proud to serve customers from its headquarters in Maryland Heights, MO and its five full-service retail locations in the city of St. Louis, O'Fallon, MO, Columbia, MO, Collinsville, IL and Lebanon, IL.

For more information about Frost Supply, please contact Nick Arb by calling 314-567-4004 or visit http://www.frostsupply.com.

Frost Supply. Providing unmatched supply, support and service to their customers for over 100 years.'

