First Choice Emergency Room Expands to Colorado

First Choice Emergency Room Plans to Open New Facility in Colorado Springs

First Choice Emergency Room, the leading freestanding emergency room system in the United States, announced plans to open a new facility in Colorado Springs in February. This will be the company's first facility outside of Texas.

First Choice Emergency Room is a neighborhood alternative for emergency medical treatment, where patients are seen almost immediately by board-certified emergency physicians. First Choice Emergency Room handles adult and pediatric emergencies, both major and minor.

“We are looking forward to opening a new facility in Colorado Springs and expanding beyond Texas for the first time,” said Dr. Mike Muzzarelli, Executive Medical Director of First Choice Emergency Room. “This is an exciting time to be a part of First Choice ER.”

All First Choice Emergency Room facilities are open 24 hours, 7 days per week and staffed exclusively with board-certified emergency physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. The facilities are equipped with state of the art diagnostic technology, including CT scanners, ultrasound machines, digital x-rays and on-site COLA & CLIA accredited laboratories to handle emergency needs on the spot.

The Colorado Springs facility will be located at 2770 Powers Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80922. For more information, visit the company's web site at http://www.fcer.com/locations/colorado-springs-map/colorado-springs-powers/

About First Choice Emergency Room

First Choice Emergency Room (http://www.FCER.com) is the nation's leading freestanding emergency room system; it is both largest and the oldest. First Choice Emergency Room is revolutionizing the delivery of emergency medical services for adult and pediatric emergencies, both major and minor. First Choice Emergency Room facilities are innovative, freestanding, and fully equipped emergency rooms with state of the art diagnostic technology (CT Scanners, Ultrasound, Digital X-ray) and on-site labs. First Choice Emergency Room was named one of the 2013 Best Companies to Work for in Texas. All First Choice Emergency Room locations are exclusively staffed with board-certified emergency physicians and emergency trained registered nurses. With eight locations in the Houston area, five in the Dallas/Ft Worth area and one in the Austin area, First Choice Emergency delivers high-quality patient care and ranks top in the nation in patient satisfaction according to Press Ganey.

For more information call (972) 899-6103 or contact Claire.Gibson@FCER.com.

