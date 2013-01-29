The Contraceptive Technology Conference Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

Contemporary Forums, the leading provider of continuing education (CE) for healthcare professionals, celebrates Contraceptive Technology's 25th Anniversary with its 2013 conferences located in San Francisco and Washington D.C. This year's conferences promise to be one of the best, focusing on some of the most challenging contraceptive and women's health dilemmas faced in your everyday practice.

San Francisco, CA – March 13-16, 2013

Washington D.C. – April 17-20, 2013

The “CT” conference will take you on a tour of the new 20th edition of Contraceptive Technology, pointing out pearls and hidden treasures. The authors of Contraceptive Technology will also be in attendance to meet and talk with participants. Dr. Hatcher will share answers to his favorite top ten questions clinicians have sent to his website. Most of the clinicians who attend the Contraceptive Technology conferences have been providing women's health care for at least 15 years, providing valuable networking opportunities to those in attendance. Celebrate the 25th anniversary with the CT authors and colleagues at the Gala Reception for all Main Conference attendees on March 14 in San Francisco and April 18 in Washington, DC. These are just some of the ways the Contraceptive Technology conference plans to celebrate 25 years of making a difference in reproductive health care.

Participants who register on or before January 30, 2013 for San Francisco and March 6, 2013 for the Washington D.C. location will receive an early fee discount and ability to save up to $140.

In addition, for the second year in a row, the Contraceptive Technology conference being held in San Francisco March 14-16, 2013, includes the option of attending via a live Webcast of the Main Conference. This allows participation from the convenience of the home or office. The live Webcast gives participants the ability to interact and network live with other virtual attendees via the chat room feature and to submit questions/comments online for speaker responses. Internet access is all that is needed to participate. The Webcast begins in San Francisco on Thursday, March 14 at 8:00 a.m. and concludes on Saturday, March 16 at 12:50 p.m. The registration fee includes participation in 19 sessions and a certificate of attendance for up to 15.8 CE hours.

For those who are unable to attend the live Conferences or the live Webcast, a pre-order option for the recorded preconferences and Main Conference is available before March 13 for $550. Online post-tests to earn over 60 hours of ANCC/ACCME credit, are included in the price. Call 1-800-377-7707, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Pacific Time) for more information.

For complete Contraceptive Technology program details or to register visit the online brochures: San Francisco, CA

Washington D.C

About Contemporary Forums

Contemporary Forums, a division of American Career College, headquartered in Dublin, CA, provides leading-edge, accredited, clinical continuing education (CE) conferences for physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals. In addition, Contemporary Forums' Online CE Library offers thousands of presentations captured directly from Contemporary Forums' national conferences available on-demand. Over the past 30 years, Contemporary Forums' conferences and online library have provided unparalleled professional enrichment and skill development to hundreds of thousands of nurses, physicians and other healthcare providers. Contemporary Forums is accredited as a provider of continuing education by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). For more information, please visit http://www.ContemporaryForums.com or http://www.onlineCElibrary.com.

