Marriott Fremont Silicon Valley Pairs with Léal Vineyards for Valentine's Wine Dinner

The Marriott Fremont Silicon Valley is offering a five-course gourmet seafood and steak Valentine's Day dinner, paired a flight of wines from San Benito County's award-winning Leal Vineyards, for $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

“Taking our inspiration from Greco-Roman mythology, we're calling it ‘Dinner with the Gods',” says Marriott Fremont Silicon Valley Chef, Paul Rohadfox. Gods and goddesses commemorated are: Dionysus, god of wine; Voluptas, goddess of pleasure and daughter of Cupid; Aphrodite and Demeter, goddesses of love; Hephaestus, god of fire; Hedylogos, god of flattery; and Eros, goddess of love. Seafood selections evoke Poseidon, god of the sea.

Léal Vineyards' Winemaker Frank Léal has selected wines to pair with each course from the winery's collection. A representative of the winery will be at the dinner to present and discuss the wines. Léal Vineyards is known for its high-end viogniers, chardonnays, pinot noirs, syrahs, merlots and cabernet sauvignons.

Served in an intimate setting in the hotel, the Feb. 14 wine dinner will begin with a reception at 6:30pm, followed by dinner at 7pm. The cost is $80 per person, plus tax and gratuity. The Dinner with the Gods menu features:

First course: Passion Fruit Bellini

Second course: Seared Scallops on a White Corn Purée

Third course: Striped Bass with Manila Clams

Fourth course: Filet Mignon and Lobster

Fifth course: Chocolate Variations

(Wine pairings with each course)

“We're very proud of our culinary offerings,” says Wahid Mohammadi, Food and Beverage Director at the Marriott Fremont Silicon Valley. “We want to showcase what our culinary team is capable of producing on this very romantic night. And, for those who want a little getaway from home on this occasion, we are also offering a package with dinner, overnight stay and breakfast the next morning.” The cost for the Valentine's Getaway Package is $259 per couple and includes the wine dinner, overnight accommodations and a full breakfast the next morning

For Valentine's dinner and room reservations, contact (510) 413- 3777 or visit http://www.marriottfremont.com/

The Marriott Fremont Silicon Valley offers modern, sophisticated accommodations. As the only full-service hotel in Fremont, the conveniently located hotel is a premier choice for business and leisure travel. Located just minutes from the high-tech epicenter of Silicon Valley and Livermore Valley vineyards and wineries, the hotel features first-class conference facilities, a stylish restaurant and lounge and superb leisure amenities.

