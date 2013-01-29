U.S. Utility Credit Union Connects Marcellus Shale Companies with Financial Benefits for Workers

U.S. energy companies participating in the upcoming Marcellus Shale Tradeshow in Washington County, Pennsylvania will have the opportunity to connect their workers with financial benefits provided by tradeshow participant Utilities Employees Credit Union (UECU). UECU is a financial benefits provider serving American energy, utility, and related-industry companies with services to help workers and their families improve their financial wellness.

“UECU looks forward to participating in the Marcellus Shale Southpointe Tradeshow and to sharing UECU's financial benefits with the energy companies attending the event,” says Jane Kennedy, Business Development Manager for UECU. “Our credit union has served the energy industry since 1934 with the dual missions of improving the financial well-being of employees and their families, and boosting worker productivity for energy employers. It's a win-win and the best part is we offer this service at no cost to companies.”

Southpointe Chamber operates from the offices of Southpointe Telecom, located in the Southpointe Business Park of Washington County, Pennsylvania, 17 miles south of Pittsburgh. For 18 years, the Chamber has hosted a business-to-business tradeshow for approximately 200 companies, including large scale natural gas energy producers and technology providers with a presence in southwestern PA, such as Range Resources, Consol Energy, DPS Property, Chesapeake Energy, Columbia Gas and Halliburton. The event is an opportunity for Marcellus Shale business representatives to meet and exchange ideas and business leads.

Like many professionals in the energy and utility services sector, Marcellus Shale workers are often dispersed among rural locations, which may be distant from their hometowns – making virtual credit union UECU a logical strategy to serve their financial needs. Energy industry professionals (and their family members) can join Utilities Employees Credit Union as the employees of a company offering UECU membership as a human resource benefit – or can join as individuals if they have a membership in Energy People Connect, a free membership association for energy professionals and trainees.

UECU offers utility, energy, and related-industry companies and associations a free voluntary benefit they can extend to employees and their family members to promote financial wellness, reduce employer health care costs, and enhance worker productivity. Some companies are offering financial wellness programs as a stand-alone benefit or as part of their employee assistance program.

To obtain information on providing free employee financial benefits through Utilities Employees Credit Union, companies and organizations in the utility, energy, or related industries can visit benefits.uecu.org or call 800-288-6423, extension 6034.

About Utilities Employees Credit Union:

Utilities Employees Credit Union is a nationwide, virtual credit union providing financial services to utility and energy workers and their families since 1934. Its membership includes the employees of 600 companies and members of Energy People Connect, an association for individuals currently employed or pursuing employment in the energy industry. UECU is among the two percent of U.S. credit unions to receive an A “Excellent” Weiss Rating for financial soundness and one of the few financial institutions to reward its members with a year-end bonus dividend, which last year totaled nearly $1 million.

About Southpointe Chamber of Commerce:

Southpointe Chamber of Commerce offers business development and marketing opportunities to 280 member companies in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania region, including magazine publications, networking events, sponsorship and advertising opportunities, tradeshows and news distribution. Southpointe includes a Marcellus Shale Chamber of Commerce that provides development opportunities and tradeshows specific to gas, oil and related industries with a presence in the region. Contact them at http://www.southpointechamber.com.

