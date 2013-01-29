Chef Gorji Celebrates a Decade of Intimate Dining, Innovative Signature Dishes and Critical Acclaim

Upcoming Cookbook Focuses on Techniques, Flavors, New Mediterranean Influences

Chef Gorji celebrates 10 years at the helm of his intimate Dallas restaurant, Canary by Gorji, with critical acclaim from local critics and features in national magazines and says he's thrilled that his passion for cooking “exciting, healthy New Mediterranean dishes” has been so well received. To follow this anniversary, he is hard at work on an upcoming cookbook, available this spring, incorporating many of his customers' favorite recipes.

In The National News

Gorji took to the skies in January when the Cayman Islands Airways magazine, Skies, highlighted Chef Gorji in a feature story about the steakhouses in Texas: “The intimate, upscale vibe at Canary By Gorji is renowned in these parts for its new Mediterranean cuisine – and the fact that Chef Gorji has won the Texas Steak Cookoff Championship two years running. The menu has everything from Texas wild boar to pork chops served with gorgonzola mashed potatoes, to a spinach-and-berry salad with Pomegranate Vinaigrette.” The magazine included Dallas' Bob's Steak & Chop House, Y.O. Ranch Steakhouse and Smoke.

The National Culinary Review highlighted one of Gorji's signature dishes in its January 2013 issue, which featured creative chefs from New York, San Francisco and Chicago: Carolyn Walkup writes that “chef/cookbook author Mansour Gorji flavors his grilled quail and Swiss chard dish with a pomegranate reduction. Because the chard sautés so quickly, its rainbow colors are preserved.”

Upscale Living magazine profiled Gorji in its “Best of Luxury” issue before the holidays. Writer Bill Strickland wrote that Canary By Gorji “is a representation of his heart-healthy, ‘New Mediterranean' cuisine – robust yet responsible: the perfect balance.” An example of this ying and yang cuisine, writes Strickland, is Gorji's Pan-Seared Catfish, Grilled Chilled Avocado and Artichoke Salad recipe included in the article.

Closer to Home

On the local front, Gorji continues to impress local critics. Most recently, Rich Vana of Entrée Dallas profiled the chef and Pegasus News lauded his borderless cuisine as “transcending tradition and revolutionizing DFW cuisine.” His intimate 10-table restaurant was recognized by Dallas' city magazine as the “most underrated restaurant in Dallas.” And in recent months, he been featured on the pages of The Dallas Morning News' DFW Best, D magazine's 2012 Best Bites and his Gorji Gourmet gift basket was featured on WFAA's Good Morning Texas as part of a segment on holiday food gifts offered by the gourmet home delivery service, Artizone.com.

Upcoming Cookbook

To celebrate this 10-year anniversary, Gorji is hard at work on an upcoming cookbook, available this spring, that will showcase his signature dishes and customer favorites, as well as recipes that incorporate his gourmet specialty products that are fundamental elements in all his cooking. They are also available in specialty food stores across the DFW Metroplex as well through national outlets such as http://www.artizone.com.

Writes Gorji in his upcoming cookbook, “Knowing how to balance your food is the absolute base for cooking, managing your menu ,what you want to serve, how you want to serve it, even what time of day you serve it. ” That's how I cook. I try to keep it in mind, actually it has been inherent in me ever since I was a child. It was instilled in me. I don't think any other way.”

In typical Gorji fashion his customers always come first. He is keeping a growing list of those who will receive the first copies when the book rolls off the press this spring. For more information email GorjiCooks(at)tastewonders(dot)com.

Canary By Gorji is located at 5100 Belt Line Road Road, Suite 402, Dallas, Texas 75254. Canary By Gorji offers a boutique wine selection and is open for dinner Tuesday–Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. and Friday – Saturday, 5-10:30 p.m. For more information about the restaurant call 972-503-7080 or visit http://www.chefgorji.com.

Chef Gorji's own product line Gorji Gourmet Foods®, which includes Pomodoro and Puttanesca Pizza & Pasta Sauces, Dipping Oil & Marinade Primer and Pomegranate Vinaigrette are available for purchase at Canary by Gorji Mediterranean Steak & Seafood restaurant, DFW Whole Food Markets®, and the following gourmet stores in the Dallas area: Jimmy's Food Store, Bolsa Mercado and Celebration Market, The products are also available online at artizone.com and http://www.gorjigourmetfoods.com

