ID Wholesaler to Be Adding New Customer Video Testimonials to Their Website

ID Wholesaler, a leading retailer of photo identification equipment, has requested customers to submit a video about their shopping experiences.

Online video can be a compelling way to communicate with customers. With this, ID Wholesaler, the leading photo identification products retailer, is in the process of gathering a collection of customer-generated video testimonials. It's their hope that the videos will help potential customers better understand the value of shopping with their company.

“While we have received an extensive number of written testimonials through the years, we are excited about the addition of video,” says Jennifer Clancy, marketing manager at ID Wholesaler. “Video testimonials will allow others to hear about our customers' shopping experiences in a more personable and engaging way.”

To make submitting the videos easy, ID Wholesaler has placed a tool on their website to instantly capture video right over the web. This allows customers to record the videos on their own time. The 45-second-or-less testimonials are created and scripted by the customer with no involvement from ID Wholesaler.

“We know that video can be a little intimidating. So, as an added incentive, we're running a special promotion,” says Clancy. “All customers who submit a video testimonial by February 28th will be entered into a drawing to win an iPad®!”

ID Wholesaler has made a concerted effort to include more video on their website in recent months. They recently released a series of videos about ID card printers that were created in-house. Product videos produced by their ID card printer manufacturers are also located throughout the website.

To learn more about the Video Testimonial program, visit ID Wholesaler's Video Testimonial page. For answers to questions about the videos or ID card printers, contact an ID Wholesaler ID Professional by calling (800) 321-4405.

About ID Wholesaler

ID Wholesaler is the largest online retailer of photo identification products, serving its clients with guaranteed lowest prices, expert advice, and free support on everything they sell.

Apple is not a participant in or sponsor of ID Wholesaler's promotion. iPad is a registered trademark of the Apple Corporation.

