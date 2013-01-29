Phoenix Truck Painting Shop Donates 48 Blankets to the Phoenix Rescue Mission

All Pro Fleet Painting Completes its Second Annual Blanket Drive to help homeless Families

[All Pro Fleet Painting, a truck painting shop in Phoenix, recently completed its Second Annual Blanket Drive by collecting and donating 48 blankets to the Phoenix Rescue Mission to help families who need some extra warmth this cold winter. Temperatures have been freezing and in the high 20's the past few nights in Phoenix and surrounding areas.

This time of year cold weather even hits Phoenix, where temperatures hover around or even go below freezing at night. Unfortunately for the many families who are homeless, winter time means surviving and trying to stay warm all day and night.

In his second year organizing the drive, All Pro Fleet Painting manager Mike Hetherington collected blankets for the less fortunate from family, friends and customers. He has vowed to make helping the community a yearly tradition.

“We received an amazing amount of support from our customers again this year,” Hetherington said. “Although we came up short of our goal of 60 blankets, every single blanket helps someone who needs it. Our total of 48 blankets is pretty darn good. Next year we want to top 100.”

This year the blankets were donated to the Phoenix Rescue Mission and were given to the neediest people.

About All Pro Fleet Painting

All Pro Fleet Painting is one of the largest independent commercial body shops in Phoenix AZ. An A+ rated BBB Company; All Pro Fleet Painting provides high quality, guaranteed fleet and commercial body repair, semi-truck painting and truck lettering. With one of the largest truck paint booths in Arizona, All pro Fleet Painting services fleets of all sizes…Semi Tractor Trailers to Toyota Prius'. They offer certified technicians and are approved by all the major insurance companies. Rental vehicles including fleet trucks are offered and all repairs are backed by a lifetime warranty.

Free estimates are available by calling (623) 847-5555 to make an appointment.

All Pro Fleet Painting

6502 W. Myrtle

Glendale, AZ 85301

Phone: (623) 847-5555

Email: info(at)allprofleetpainting(dot)com

Fax: (623) 847-0137

http://www.allprofleetpainting.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllProFleet

Hours of Operation

Monday – Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

