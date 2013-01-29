Verdant Analysis, Investment Technology Company, Releases First of Three Financial Infographics

Financial Analysis Software Company, Verdant Analysis, issues the first of a three-part infographic series designed to explain compound growth.

Verdant Analysis, developer of financial modeling and investment analysis software, today published the first of three financial infographics. Part one explains the practical meaning of exponential growth. Part two and part three will elaborate on the first by specifying personal financial and investing applications respectively.

The first infographic illustrates the “doubling time” calculation. Doubling time is the length of time it takes for anything to double, given a rate of growth. The doubling of an entire population within a certain time frame defines compound growth and is the reason why growth curves become steeper and steeper. As an example, an initial population of two doubles once. The new population is four, which is 100% greater than the original population. If it doubles again, there are now eight, which is 300% three times greater than the initial two. The next doubling is 700% greater, and so on.

“The inspiration for these infographics came from the work of Dr. Albert Bartlett, University of Colorado,” said Jennifer Cameron, CEO. “Dr. Bartlett's message on the importance of understanding the exponential function is quite powerful. Even as a financial person who works regularly with compound growth concepts I learned a lot from watching his lecture. This infographic series is designed to first explain the abstract concept of compound growth and make it concrete and easy to grasp. The subsequent infographics apply the concept to personal finances and then to investing. We hope that people find them useful and illuminating.”

The company plans to issue part two and part three over the next two weeks.

The infographic can be found on the company's Facebook page, LinkedIn page and on the company's blog at http://security-analysis.blogspot.ca/.

Verdant Analysis develops technology for intelligent investment decision making.

