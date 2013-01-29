Equity Trust's Big Game Contest Returns with Top Prize of Complimentary IRA for a Year, $500 Worth of Education

The nation's leading self-directed IRA custodian is bringing back its popular Facebook contest that asks fans to correctly guess the outcome of the Professional Football Championship Game. Grand-prize winners will have their annual account fee waived for 2013 in addition to receiving a wealth-building education package.

Equity Trust Company is giving its Facebook fans another reason to look forward to the Big Game on February 3.

The self-directed IRA custodian invites Facebook users to visit its special Big Game Contest Facebook page and predict the score of the Professional Football Championship Game (those who aren't yet fans must “like” the page to enter the contest). Any contestant who correctly predicts the game's winner and the exact final score will have his or her annual fee on one Equity Trust account waived for 2013, in addition to receiving an education package valued at nearly $500.

The education package includes:



2012 Equity University Networking Conference Audio Recordings ($247 value)

2012 Equity University Networking Conference Video Recordings ($247 value)

The audio and video recordings provide hours of wealth-building strategies and tax-eliminating tactics that can be achieved with a self-directed IRA, a type of retirement account that can be used to invest in real estate and other alternative assets. The insights were gained from industry experts and successful Equity Trust clients who attended Equity University's most recent annual conference.

Big Game Contest participants do not need to be existing clients to enter. Grand-prize winners who aren't already a client will have their setup fee waived as well.

Those who correctly guess the winner of the game but not the correct score will win a runner-up education prize package of valuable self-directed investment education.

Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. E.T. on February 2, 2013. Those who want to enter or read the official rules can visit the Equity Trust Big Game Contest Facebook page.

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company, with its corporate headquarters in Greater Cleveland, Ohio and operations in Waco, Texas and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is at the forefront of the self-directed retirement plan industry. The Company specializes in the custody of alternative assets in self-directed IRAs, Coverdell Education Accounts, Health Savings Accounts and qualified business retirement plans. Along with its affiliates, Equity Trust Company provides services to more than 130,000 individuals and businesses nationwide with approximately $11 billion in assets under custody. Since 1974, the company and its affiliates have helped investors make tax-free profits through education, innovation, and a commitment to understanding individual needs. Visit http://www.TrustETC.com for more information.

