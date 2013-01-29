Lake Prince Woods Concert to Combine Music and Works of Art

Pianist Lee Jordan-Anders will perform classical music paired with works of art from the Chrysler Museum of Art.

A unique piano concert combining sight and sound will be performed at Lake Prince Woods retirement community in Suffolk on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:00 p.m.

Pianist Lee Jordan-Anders has worked closely with the Chrysler Museum of Art to create a series of programs entitled "Picture This!" that pair works of art from their collection with musical selections.

In the upcoming program she'll pair Degas and Debussy, Pomodoro with Prokofiev, and Watteau and Couperin. A musical dog performs "God Save the King" in Philip Reinagle's portrait, and Beethoven's variations on that same tune accompany the painting. Monet's "Field of Poppies" comes to life with Debussy's "Mouvement," and both Robert Henri and Louis Moreau Gottshalk recall their visits to Madrid with works depicting the exotic beauty of the women they saw there.

Lee Jordan-Anders is Professor of Music and Artist-in-Residence at Virginia Wesleyan College in Norfolk. She received her Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in Piano Performance from Northwestern University's School of Music. In 1980 she moved to Spain where she performed as both soloist and in chamber ensembles. She returned to the United States in 1986 and is an active performer and scholar giving concerts and lectures throughout the United States.

The Feb. 14 concert is underwritten by the United Church Homes and Services (UCHS) Foundation with a grant from the W.E. McGuire Foundation. The mission of the UCHS Foundation is to support the charitable work and ministry of United Church Homes and Services with special emphasis on financial support and life enrichment for residents.

Lake Prince Woods is a residential retirement community offering an array of lifestyle choices. Located in Suffolk, Virginia, the community is nestled among 172 lovely wooded acres bordering Lake Prince. As a continuing care retirement community, Lake Prince Woods offers residential living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care. To learn more, visit the website: http://www.lakeprincewoods.org.

