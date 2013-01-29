"So You Want to Write a Story!" Author, Linda Maria Frank, Offers Workshop on Self-Publishing and Marketing with Colleague

Authors, Linda Maria Frank and Karen Bonnet, are giving informative, supportive author workshops at venues as varied as libraries, book stores, schools, senior citizen centers, adult education centers, and non-profits, such as The Boys and Girls Club. These workshops concentrate on enabling individuals to self-publish and market their work.

Linda Maria Frank, author of Annie Tillery mysteries,and Karen Bonnet, children's author, have come a long way since self-publishing their own books.

Bonnet and Frank have been providing writers from all walks of life with an informative, visual, and interactive PowerPoint presentation and workshop,"So You Want To Write a Story: A Conversation with Two Authors", that delves into the topics of writing, self-publishing, marketing, promoting, getting an agent, and keeping yourself happy while doing it. Frank, a retired science teacher who resides in Massapequa, created the riveting series, Annie Tillery Mysteries, including The Madonna Ghost and Girl with Pencil Drawing. Bonnet, a long-time Oceanside resident, is a writer and publicist with KLB Services, and the author of the exciting adventure novel, "Whale Island and the Mysterious Bones", for children age eight to eleven years old.

Frank and Bonnet provide good information with personal anecdotes from their own experiences in writing, self-publishing, and taking advantage of the Internet, especially through posting their local access TV show, The Writer's Dream. Participants will leave with a helpful handout, and a starting point to bring their dreams of publishing to fruition.

The workshop will be held at the Baldwin Long Island Library, on February 25 at 7:00PM. The address is 2385 Grand Ave. Baldwin, N.Y. 11510, 516-798-0341.

About Fank and Bonnet:

Whale of a Tale: Adventures for Young Readers is the logo Linda Maria Frank and Karen Bonnet provide to give access to their books, events and programs. In the span of just two years, their exciting journey has taken them on many different paths, which include speaking at various programs and events across Long Island, coordinating authors' book fairs, being accepted into authors' book groups, and producing their own public access television show, The Writer's Dream, featuring Long Island authors.They promote their own books as well as those of other authors who provide quality literature. Frank and Bonnet have appeared on WGBB radio's Halftime Howie, and blog radio. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the authors' books are donated to The Interfaith Nutritional Network (The INN) in Hempstead, N.Y.,a non-profit organization that provides food and shelter for the needy.They also plan and organize events for other worthy causes.

# # #

For the original version on PRWeb visit: http://www.prweb.com/releases/prweb2013/1/prweb10362335.htm